Join ICT Food Rescue’s Mission to Feed People, Not Landfills this #GivingTuesday

Wichita, KS organization, ICT Food Rescue, joins the global #GivingTuesday campaign on December 1, 2020, to help shed light on Kansas’ food insecurity and encourage the international community to help.

Wichita, Kansas, 2020-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — Before Covid-19, food insecurity affected 1 in 7 Americans. Now, amid the pandemic, the prevalence of food insecurity has risen, and unbeknownst to many Americans, food insecurity could be affecting your neighbor. To support and ensure that every neighbor in Wichita, KS, has the food they need during the pandemic and beyond, ICT Food Rescue continues its mission to rescue surplus food from local restaurants and turn it into thousands of meals. A philanthropic effort that cannot happen without the Wichita community’s support, this #GivingTuesday ICT Food Rescue seeks to motivate and inspire people to join the mission and make a local impact from wherever they are across the world!

ICT Food Rescue, an extension of the Food Rescue US, has contributed to the community’s effort to end food insecurity by distributing over 300,000 meals since 2016. “Our goal has always been to feed people, not landfills, and we have achieved this by collaborating with Food Donors, dedicated Food Rescuers, and Receiving Agencies,” says Stephanie Merrit, Executive Director. “ICT Food Rescue has continued to push this effort forward because no one should have to worry about their next meal – especially when we know that nearly 40 percent of the food supply in America is discarded.”

Stephanie and her team work to recover food from local Food Donors in Wichita via an innovative technology platform and the desire to help their neighbors:

This #GivingTuesday, ICT Food Rescue invites you to join the mission and help make an impact by contributing to a multitude of ways, including:

Donate: Every dollar helps ICT Food Rescue accomplish its mission and help close the Wichita community’s food insecurity gap. Our partners, Ion Environmental and IWP Waterproofing and Foundation will match all monetary donations made via Facebook on #GivingTuesday. You can also host a fundraiser on your Facebook page.

Become a Food Rescuer: Want to help us save food in Wichita? Join our network of local food rescuers by making an account on our Food Rescue system. Once you in our system, you will be able to rescue food surplus from our local donors and drop them off at receiving agencies.

Share: Join the conversation and raise awareness for ICT Food Rescue and our mission by sharing our initiative with your network via social media. Tag @ictfoodrescue on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter and use #GivingTuesday and #FeedPeopleNotLandfills to help us continue to raise awareness and support.

To learn more about ICT Food Rescue’s mission, visit https://www.ictfoodrescue.com/. For more information about Giving Tuesday, go to www.givingtuesday.org.

About ICT Food Rescue

ICT Food Rescue began when founder Stephanie Merritt returned to college at the age of 46. The courses that she took to obtain her degree at Wichita State University in conjunction with a job where food surplus was thrown out every day inspired her to find a way to make a change. Merritt started small, just rescuing food surplus whatever and whenever she could. She found out that if she were to form a nonprofit organization, the sky would be the limit. In February 2016, ICT Food Rescue (formerly known as Wichita Area Coalition for Kindness) came to life. Soon after Merritt began inviting friends to ride along on food rescues and even riding along on some rescues herself in bigger cities on the coasts. Now ICT Food Rescue is what it is today because of those that are passionate about feeding people and not landfills.

About Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing people and organizations’ power to transform their communities and the world. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to offer. Giving Tuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we make together, unlocking dignity, opportunity, and equity around the globe.

Giving Tuesday is a nonprofit organization dedicated to unleashing people and organizations’ power to transform their communities and the world. Giving Tuesday is organized in partnership with Giving Tuesday, the organization, and a global network of leaders, partners, communities, and generous individuals.

