Swit – is a Team Based Project Management Software

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Swit USP:

Swit is a unified team collaboration platform that has a cross-functional capability overcoming the single functioning platforms like Slack, Asana and Trello. With its single account, you have the option for multiple workspaces integration making it even more scalable and accessible for all through its device-independent and cloud-based feature.

Summary:

Swit Project Management Software is a team-based project collaboration suite that is highly intuitive provisioning tasks tracking and association in real-time. As an innovative out-of-the-office workspace, Swit project management software promises a remote work environment that surpasses the in-office qualitative CRM and ERP. It aggregates numerous scattered projects and tasks onto the single platform striking-out applications of multiple official tools.

Swit Pricing:

Every organization realises a unique requirement which allows provision of one of the Swit Pricing tiers at an average subscription cost from $9.99 per user to $29.99 per user, per month with a Free plan for Team (<50 members) as well. Here is the Swit pricing plan per Swit tier:

Standard -$9.99/user/month

Premium – $19.99/user/month

Premium Plus – $29.99/user/month

Top 5 Reasons to Use a Project Management Software, Here@

https://blog.360quadrants.com/2020/top-5-reasons-to-use-a-project-management-software/

Swit Demo:

Swift project management software provides a free demo for a variety of its versions that can be searched for and opted for accordingly. It is available with the software and on the website for a quality simulation of functionalities in real-time.

Swit Features:

Content Management: Enable content customizations along with SEO friendly drafts. Store and Manage numerous content documents and information in electronic format



Project Management: Streamline the project flow and user requirements for optimum enhancement of CRM tasks. Manage the complete life cycle of every task within each project through all its phases effectively

Discussion Boards: Provision central discussion portal for team interactions through comments or messages. Facilitate and encourage team members to bring new ideas or solutions within the group

Chat (Messaging) Functionality: Allow effective collaboration for greater idea and information sharing through texts or chats. Enable personal query sharing and response for better privacy besides the on-going group discussions

Group Calendars: Integrate alerts and notification system within the collaboration platform to stay updated and on-schedule with every event or submission

Read Detailed Article@

https://www.360quadrants.com/software/project-management-software



About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441