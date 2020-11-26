LONDON, United Kingdom, 2020-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — Softline Group announced and welcomed Gareth Tipton as Global Chief Compliance Officer in charge of leading the Ethics and Compliance team across the Softline Group, based from our London office.

Gareth is a highly accomplished senior executive with over 20 years’ experience in IT and telecommunications, operating at board level across a range of public and private sector organizations. He is a powerful advocate for responsible corporate governance with in-depth knowledge of designing, implementing and managing effective risk frameworks, ethics and compliance programs, and systems of corporate governance.

In the role of GCCO, Gareth will work to drive and embed an ethical and compliant culture in Softline’s operations and management wherever it operates around the world. Additionally, Gareth will provide strategic regulatory guidance and advice to the Executive team and relevant stakeholders and serve as the main point of contact for applicable regulatory authorities.

Gareth held various positions at BT plc from 2004 to 2020, the most recent being a seven-year tenure as Group Director, Ethics, Compliance and Governance. Gareth has also served as board director at BT Law and EE. He previously held positions at organizations including the Department for Work and Pensions, General Motors and Thomas Cook. Gareth is also Senior Independent Non-Executive Director at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

Joining Gareth in Softline`s London office will be Roy Harding who resumes his position as President of Softline International, plus Vice President of Global Services Andrew Morrison, Chief Financial Officer Burak Ozer, M&A Analyst Nikita Chernovolenko, International Delivery Director Nigel Bainsfair and Office Manager Louise Ford.