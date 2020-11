Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Size, Share, Recent Developments and Growth Opportunities

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to market research report Veterinary Dental Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 490 million by 2023 from USD 329 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Growth in the global companion animal population, the rising incidence of veterinary dental problems, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and income levels in developed economies during the forecast period are the primary drivers for the Veterinary Dentistry Equipment Market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments –

In 2018, Dispomed (US) launched Highdent Quattro Plus, its latest in veterinary dental units.

In 2018, Eickemeyer (Germany) signed a partnership agreement with Central CPD (UK) to connect with veterinary practitioners through professional training programs and promote the latest medical equipment.

In 2015, Henry Schein (US) acquired Jorgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark) to expand the company’s Animal Health business in 23 countries with a strong presence in Nordic countries.

iM3 is the leading player in the veterinary dental equipment market. iM3 is a family owned veterinary (exclusive) dental company, which was established in Sydney, Australia over two decades ago. The company is considered a pioneer in the market that focuses on product innovation and industry firsts. From its three locations in Sydney (Australia), Vancouver WA (US), and County Meath (Ireland), iM3 supplies high-quality, affordable veterinary dental products across the world. The company designs, develops, and manufactures dental machines, instruments, X-rays systems, and dental consumables. Moreover, it also provides a wide range of educational material for the dental veterinary community.

North America to dominate the Veterinary Dental Equipment Market in 2018

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Veterinary Dental Instruments Market in 2018, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The growing number of veterinary practices, increasing number of companion animals, and rising companion animal healthcare expenditure are some of the key factors driving the growth of the Veterinary Dentistry Equipment Market in North America.

The small companion animals Segment is expected to dominate the Veterinary Dental Instruments Market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023

Based on type of animal, the Veterinary Dental Dentistry Market is segmented into small companion animals and large animals. The small companion animals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Veterinary Dental Equipment Market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, and the high prevalence of dental diseases in companion animals.

The dental equipment segment to account for the largest market share in 2018

On the basis of product, the Veterinary Dental Equipment Market is segmented into equipment, hand instruments, consumables, and adjuvants. The dental equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Veterinary Dentistry Equipment Market in 2018. The high cost of dental equipment and the rising income level of veterinarians, resulting in the higher adoption of dental equipment, are major factors responsible for the large share of this segment.

The prominent players in the Veterinary Dental Equipment Market are iM3 (Australia), Dentalaire Products International (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Midmark Corporation (US), Dispomed (Canada), MAI Animal Health (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Acteon Group (UK), TECHNIK Veterinary Ltd (UK), Cislak manufacturing (US), Eickemeyer (Germany), and J&J Instruments Inc. (US).

