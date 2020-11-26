Women’s Health Care Market – Forecast by 2024, Global Industry is Expecting to Grow at CAGR of 13.2%

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the global women’s healthcare market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing values with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Women’s Health Care Market is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Growing Incidence of Chronic Health Conditions Among Women

Demand for Contraceptives to Prevent Unintended Pregnancies

Government Initiatives to Curb Population Growth

Growing Focus on Product R&D

Global Women’s Healthcare Market Size Estimation:

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the market. These methods were also used extensively to determine the size of various sub-segments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research

The revenue generated from the sales of respective products from the respective geographies in the market by leading players were aggregated to get the market value for individual products at the global level. The global market values obtained for each product were added together to get the total global market value for the market.

Women’s Health Care Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on application, segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS, and other applications. In 2018, the postmenopausal osteoporosis segment accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis, the focus of pharmaceutical players on providing effective drugs for postmenopausal osteoporosis, and the high risk of osteoporosis fractures supported the growth of this segment.

Based on drug, segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28). Prolia is the fastest-growing segment of the market. Also, Prolia accounted for the larger share of the market in 2018. The increasing demand for Prolia due to the high prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis among women is the major factor responsible for the growth of this market segment.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The Women’s HealthCare Market is fragmented in nature, with a large number of players, including tier 1 and mid-tier companies competing for market shares. The prominent players in the global market include Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan (Dublin), Merck & Co. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Amgen (US), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US), Mylan N.V. (US), Lupin (India), Blairex Laboratories (US), and Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US).

Amgen (US): Amgen (US) is one of the leading providers of the women’s healthcare market. The company’s sales and marketing activities are greatly focused on the US and Europe. The company provides Prolia and Xgeva for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. These drugs have shown a year-on-year double-digit value gain as well as volume growth, and constitute the largest share of the market.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America was the largest and the fastest-growing regional market for women’s healthcare. The increasing median age of first-time pregnancies and the growing prevalence of PCOS and postmenopausal osteoporosis are the factors responsible for the growth of this regional segment. Furthermore, the growing awareness and understanding regarding contraceptives among American women, easy access to modern contraception as compared to developing countries, and increased healthcare spending also support the growth of this market.