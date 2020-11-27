Parking Lot Theaters Launches Parking Lot Wonderland to Be Hosted At a Oxford Valley Mall

Langhorne, PA, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Movies come and go week in and week out. Theaters open and close. People get the same experience they have been for decades. Unless, along comes someone who breaks the ceiling and brings an experience that is not only a unique cinematic experience but is also exhilarating. It constantly gives people what they have never seen before and are constantly engrossed in roller coasters of cinematic vision virtually each time.

Cue, Parking Lot Theaters, who are becoming giants of drive-in movie viewing. They have launched a new drive-in viewership called Parking Lot Wonderland. This Wonderland is to be hosted at Oxford Valley Mall this Holiday Season. It promises to be a sight to see with the Holiday Light show and Movie classics that have enamored the audience for years and decades.

Parking Lot Wonderland is set to be brilliant Holiday Light Show with drive through movie event. In an exciting time such as this, Parking Lot Theaters hits the accelerator to give a style of viewing and experience never seen before. In snow time and Santa time, people can sit in their vehicles and enjoy the event with their loved ones, while staying socially distant.

“We are over the moon after the huge success of our Halloween special Parking Lot Horrors. And we can’t wait to launch our next Project – Parking Lot Wonderland. It is difficult to put in words what we have planned. It will be a social distant event and we are going above and beyond to with measures such as parking cars every other spacing, mask requirements in public spaces, PPE equipment for staff, Cashless Food Ordering, and Sanitizing Stations Setup. Stop by our Concession Stand for Hot cocoa, popcorn, candy, soda, chips and juice or Order from local restaurants during the movie and pick up directly at our movie concession stand. From December 18 to December 27, we will be playing Christmas classics and specials that live on in our hearts – that showcase the true message and spirit of the Holiday Season – that it is a season of giving, love and gifts. That no matter what, the good will always win. Love will always triumph. We carry for you the spirit of Holiday Season”, said owners of “Parking Lot Theaters.”

About Parking Lot Wonderland:

Parking Lot Theaters, A Private Events and Movie Screening Company. They are an outdoor movie company that serves Philadelphia, run by community-minded territory owners who bring family fun programming to everybody. They take pride in their team its the dependable technicians, Parking Attendants, and excellent customer support that allows them to create an exceptional movie experience for their viewers.

For more information about sponsorship and vendor inquiries, call Kamal Rhodes at 609-403-0594 or send him an email at krhodes@parkinglottheaters.com. Visit Parking Lot Theaters’ website at www.parkinglottheaters.com/ for more details about the services they offer.

