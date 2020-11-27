Pantusa Towing & Recovery LLC is Named in the San Antonio Business Journal’s Top 25 Largest Veteran Owned Businesses

San Antonio, Texas, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Pantusa Towing & Recovery LLC has ranked #10 on The San Antonio Business Journal’s Top 25 Largest Veteran Owned Businesses. In their ranking listing, they shared details, such as number of employees, 2019 revenue, percentage of veteran ownership, the veteran owner’s name and their branch of service, and when the company was established. “The spotlight on our business is appreciated. We are proud to be listed alongside other strong and successful veteran owned companies,” shared Dorian Pantusa, owner of Pantusa Towing & Recovery LLC.

The San Antonio Business Journal released their veteran owned business list on November 13th. By sharing this list, residents of San Antonio can choose to support veteran owned businesses as a way to express gratitude for their military service. Dorian Pantusa of Pantusa Towing & Recovery LLC was in the Army and stationed at Fort Drum in New York. She was in the 10th Mountain Light Infantry Division, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. Along with Dorian, there are many other veterans of the Army featured on the list, but there are other branches represented as well.

Pantusa Towing & Recovery LLC offers a wide variety of services including trucking & hauling, towing & recovery, vehicle storage, municipal towing, heavy duty towing, equipment transport, and commercial towing. Their current locations are in San Antonio, El Paso, Atlanta, and Nashville. Pantusa Towing & Recovery LLC is owned and operated by Dorian and Ryan Pantusa. “Our company appreciates the opportunity to serve and reassure customers in some of their most challenging moments on the road. Thank you for choosing to support our veteran owned business,” Pantusa communicated.

For more information regarding Pantusa Towing & Recovery LLC, contact Daniel Harbin at daniel@pantusatowing.com or (210) 906-8869.

For more information visit us at https://pantusatowing.com

