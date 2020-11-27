Damian Presented the Teaching Framework for PE Teachers at Connected PE

Melbourne, Australia, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Leaders of Evolution is a student leadership program and course provider. They have expertise in designing e-learning courses that focus on leadership and student-athlete development. Leaders of Evolution’s expert, Damian, presented Teaching Framework for PE (physical education) Teachers at Connected PE.

Connected PE is an online platform to provide teachers and educators with 24/7 access to an extensive library of resources. It gives full support with training and professional development to take your PE classroom to the next level. Connected PE is a state-of-the-art resource that connects educators worldwide via an online forum and annual physical education conferences.

Leaders of Evolution explores the global impacts of COVID-19 on the education sector and showcases why tomorrow’s workforce skills are the currency that student-athletes must develop today. Consider the following statistical predictions:

• By 2028, Gen Z & Millennials will make up 58% of the workforce.

• By 2028, 73% of all teams will have remote workers.

Damian shared a PE Teaching Framework that will empower educators to prepare their student-athletes for the most unpredictable and unforeseen future of work the world has confronted in over a century.

From the webinar, they have received 667 registrations from global schools. Also, multiple continents were represented in the audience.

Connected PE will help you no matter where you are located in the world and offer on-demand training that’s easily accessible at any time and on any device. It’s an innovative platform that has helped thousands of teachers receive professional development via video courses over the years.

Leaders of Evolution designs and delivers courses to the education sector for 10 to 18-year-old students. Their suite of courses currently engages 9,000+ students across 260+ schools all over the world. Their goal is to connect with 100,000+ learners by 2025.

To know more about Damian’s presentation on Teaching Framework for PE Teachers at Connected PE, visit their https://leadersofevolution.com/ or email them at info@leadersofevolution.com.

About the Company:

Leaders of Evolution are passionate about education. They expertly design and deliver technology-enhanced e-learning courses focused on leadership, social and emotional learning, career readiness, and sports coaching for students, teachers, athletes, coaches, and the wider community. Leaders of Evolution is collaborating with like-minded educators to connect with 100,000 global learners by 2025.