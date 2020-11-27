Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Worth $36.64 Billion by 2021 – North America commanded the largest share

Pune, India, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, women’s health diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 36.64 Billion by 2021 from USD 25.03 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period.

Factors such as growing awareness about various health-related disorders among women, rising incidence of various chronic and lifestyle disorders in women, and high prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis in women across the globe are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of point-of-care diagnostic testing and the increasing number of diagnostic and imaging centers are also expected to play a major role in market growth.

Global women health diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into nine segments namely, osteoporosis testing, ovarian cancer testing, cervical cancer testing, breast cancer testing, pregnancy & ovulation testing, prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing, infectious disease testing, sexually transmitted disease testing, and ultrasound.

Geographically, the global women health diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2015, North America commanded the largest share of the global women health diagnostics market. The major share of this region can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer among women in this region, increasing incidence of lifestyle related health disorders, growing focus of manufacturers of women’s health diagnostic products on expanding their presence in this region, and increasing demand for fertility testing monitors.

The prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing segment is further divided into cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome and Edward syndrome, TORCH infections and others (fragile x-syndrome & tay-sachs diseases). Further on, the infectious disease testing market segment is sub segmented into methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aurea (MRSA), urinary tract infections (vaginal pH & vaginitis), hepatitis, tuberculosis, and others infectious disease testing.

The sexually transmitted disease testing segment comprises Chlamydia Trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrohoeae testing, HIV testing and other STD testing.. The ultrasound segment covers breast imaging and ob/gyn imaging. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care, and diagnostic & imaging centers.

Key Players in Women’s Health Diagnostics Market :

The prominent players in women health diagnostics market are Siemens AG (Germany), Quest Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Alere Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).