Nanoporous Materials Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2028

Nanoporous materials have gained sheer proliferation, owing to numerous technically useful benefits for wide range of applications. This growing adoption of nanoporous materials for applications, including energy storage and conversion in different types of cells and batteries, hydrogen storage and catalysis, drug delivery, and in electronic and magnetic devices, is auguring market growth.

Some of the leading players operating in the global nanoporous materials market include BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Zeochem AG, Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd., Clariant AG, Chemviron Carbon, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Zeolyst International, and Mineral Technologies Inc..



Nanoporous Materials Market – Segmentation

The nanoporous materials market can be segmented on the basis of product and end-use industry.

By Product

Zeolites

Silica Gel

Activated Carbon

Activated Alumina

Other Types

By End Use Industry

Petroleum Refining

Water Treatment

Pet Litter

Food and Beverages

Other Applications



