Looking For A Compact Project Management Software? Asana Is The Preferred Choice

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Asana is a web and mobile application software company founded in 2008. Asana help business teams to organize, track, and manage their work. Asana simplifies team-based work management. Asana project management software is a cloud-based software solution that helps the businesses to create, collaborate and coordinate the projects with great clarity and admirable ease. Asana project management software is designed to make work management simple with everything is placed in a single place so that no valuable time have been spent on fostering relations and meeting project success is lost. Asana helps project managers keep their data and teams organized and connected. Users can monitor tasks, sub-tasks, projects, milestones, task assignees, dependencies and due dates. Asana project management software integrates all work on a single shared platform and that can be accessed in one click.

Asana Features

• Asana Pricing – Asana Pricing starts from Basic plan $0 per user paid monthly. Premium plan is $10.99 per user (monthly) and Business plan is charged $24.99 per user paid monthly. Enterprise package pricing information can be made available upon contacting the sales team.

• Automation – Asana project management enable to minimize the risk of error and saves time and effort as all tasks are automated on a single platform. The platform helps to improve existing work methods by allowing the user to customize the features.

• Asana Boards – Asana project management platform enable the user to post their notes like sticky notes and keep track of their work and progress.

• Asana Demo – Asana provides an 8-minute guided demo on its website to see how the software works. Asana also provide numerous other video tutorials and lessons to understand new style of work management.

• Asana Timeline – With Asana project management platform, the users can create their own timeline with project plans. The platform can chart relationships between tasks and keep track of any changes in the work arrangements.

• Work Management – Asana project management platform enables the user to produce great workflows by adding everything under a single platform. It provides greater clarity about roles and responsibilities and improves the quality of collaboration through brainstorming of ideas with quick feedbacks and status updates.

Project Management Software

Project management software is a software which is used for various purposes in a project, such as planning, scheduling, resource allocation, and change management. It allows project managers, stakeholders, and users to control costs and manage budgeting, quality management, and documentation and can also be used as an administration system. It is an online system for collaborating and working on tasks in organizations. These online systems provide real-time information to the managers and make the performance of tasks easy. In addition, they allow organizations to allocate specific resource for specific tasks. Correct allocation can reduce operational cost and the overall risk associated with tasks being performed.

