Consumer Attorneys Founding Partner Daniel Cohen Achieves Prestigious Five-Year Super Lawyers Rising Stars Recognition and Lawyers of Distinction Award

New York, United States, 2026-01-10 — /EPR Network/ — Daniel Cohen, Esq., Founding Partner of Consumer Attorneys, has been honored with the Super Lawyers Rising Stars designation for five consecutive years (2021-2025), cementing his position as one of the nation’s premier consumer protection attorneys. Additionally, Cohen has been recognized with the distinguished Lawyers of Distinction award, further validating his exceptional legal acumen and dedication to client advocacy.

The Super Lawyers Rising Stars honor is reserved for outstanding attorneys aged 40 or younger or in practice for 10 years or less, representing no more than 2.5% of eligible attorneys in each state. Cohen’s five-year consecutive recognition demonstrates sustained excellence and peer acknowledgment in the highly competitive field of consumer protection law.

Under Cohen’s leadership, Consumer Attorneys has evolved into a BBB A+ rated national powerhouse, recovering over $100 million for clients nationwide. His primary focus on Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) litigation has positioned the firm as a highly impactful force in consumer reporting law, delivering results for individual clients while holding corporations accountable for violations of consumer rights.

A member of both the National Association of Consumer Advocates and the National Consumer Law Center, Cohen regularly contributes legal insights to national media outlets covering consumer protection issues. Licensed to practice in New York and Arizona, he holds a JD from Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

“These recognitions reflect not just individual achievement, but the collective excellence of our entire team at Consumer Attorneys,” said Cohen. “We remain committed to holding consumer reporting agencies and furnishers accountable and protecting consumer rights across every platform and industry.”

Consumer Attorneys is a BBB A+ rated national consumer protection law firm specializing in Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) litigation. With over $100 million recovered for clients, the firm represents consumers in disputes involving credit reporting errors, background check mix-ups, identity theft, and other violations of federal consumer protection laws. Founded by Daniel Cohen, Esq., Consumer Attorneys maintains offices in New York and serves clients nationwide. For more information, visit consumerattorneys.com.

