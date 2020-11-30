Raaj Sagar Steels launches a brand new website

Mumbai, India, 2020-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — Raaj Sagar Steels has launched a new exemplary website – http://raajfittings.com/. Raaj Sagar Steels is an established manufacturer, exporter, and supplier of High-Quality Fittings, Flanges, Fasteners, etc. in both ferrous and non-ferrous materials. The launch of our new website is a mark of a revolution in the piping industry all over the world. Raaj Sagar Steels is a professional team with years of experience. By the virtue of our team of experts, we maintain the bulk quantity of each product on a daily basis, as well as schedule deliveries on time and at the most reasonable prices.

How is the new website beneficial to people?

For people looking to buy high-quality Steel Flanges, Forged Fittings, Fasteners, Steel Flanges, etc. at the best prices, Raaj Sagar Steels is the best option for you. The main reason behind designing this brand new website is to showcase the wide variety of products Raaj Sagar Steels has to offer along with their respective benefits and applications. The goal of this website is to provide distinguished information about our high-quality range of products and help the buyers understand the uses and the benefits of the same. We manufacture products using superior quality raw materials and specialized tools in accordance with both national and international quality standards like ASME, ASTM, API, JIS, DIN, and EN Standards. With an enriching experience of over two decades, we have a large number of happy customers as we provide the best customer services. We at Raaj Sagar Steels, always strive to act with integrity and honor our commitments.

What does Raaj Sagar Steels supply to their customers?

At Raaj Sagar Steels, we manufacture and supply our products to different industrial sectors such as Off-Shore Oil Drilling Companies, Power Generation, Petrochemicals, Gas Processing, Chemical Equipment, Sea Water Equipment, Specialty Chemicals, Condensers, Heat Exchangers, Pulp and Paper Industry, etc. We also provide superior quality Duplex and Super Duplex Steel, Stainless Steel, High Nickel alloy Products like Tube Fittings, Flanges, Socketweld Fittings, Buttweld Fittings, Forged Fittings, Fasteners, Threaded Fittings, etc.