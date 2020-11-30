Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2020 to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market is estimated to reach USD 242.1 billion by 2024 owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that require long-term care. Durable medical equipment enable therapeutic benefits to a patient arising out of medical condition or illness. DME are prescribed by a physician to primarily serve medical purposes. They comprise wheelchairs, traction equipment, hospital beds, crutches, canes, ventilators, pressure mattresses, oxygen monitors, walkers, kidney machines, nebulizers, etc. which are reusable and can also be appropriately used at home.

Durable medical equipment can be either used alone or in combination with other equipment as well for safety, monitoring and diagnosis of disease. They proficiently assist in recovering health of large population across globe. The enhancement of medical equipment technologies has improved diagnosis and treatments of patients. Earlier, where the wheelchairs were operated manually, today powered wheelchairs are widely replacing the manual ones.

Moreover, the growing demand for powered wheelchairs and the modernizations in equipment are projected to stimulate the growth of durable medical equipment (DME) industry in the years to come. Furthermore, the emergence of transfer lifts and mobility scooters in automated version is predicted to propel the growth of market significantly. These benefits are allowing people to avail more reliable healthcare systems and services which ultimately speed up their recovery chances.

However, chronic diseases like neurological diseases, cardiac diseases and cancers are considerably contributing to durable medical equipment (DME) market. Along with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, diseases like diabetic foot, pressure ulcers & cancer that need long-term patient care and postoperative recovery are expected to contribute impressively to the market in the long-run.

As compared to the expensive hospital stay, home healthcare is a comparatively economic option for patients today. Therefore, patients prefer to opt post-operative recovery and long-term care at home itself. The growing demand for home healthcare services open opportunities for the DME market players to up sell and cross sell various equipment. Hence, the explosion of home healthcare services has contributed comprehensively to the durable medical equipment (DME) industry. Also, the increasing geriatric population base worldwide is predicted to propel the industry in the forecast period.

Durable medical equipment (DME) market is categorized on the basis of equipment type, end-user, and geography. On the basis of equipment type, the market is divided into bathroom safety devices, personal mobility devices, monitoring and therapeutic devices and medical furniture. Personal mobility devices segment is further divided into crutches & canes, wheelchairs, walkers, etc.

Medical furniture is further classified into medical beds, stretchers, lift chairs, mattress, etc. In terms of end-user, durable medical equipment (DME) industry is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings, long-term care centers, etc. Hospital segment is projected to hold majority share of the market owing to increasing number of hospitals and growing government initiatives for improving the health care segment.

The prominent durable medical equipment (DME) industry players comprise Baxter International Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronicplc. Becton, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Dickinson and Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, ResMed, Inc., Medical Depot Inc., and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Durable Medical Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

