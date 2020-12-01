Chennai, India, 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Dr David K Pillai briefs about Davao Medical School Foundation International Pre-med Online Classes.

Inauguration of Davao Medical School Foundation International Pre-med online classes (BS Degree) in the presence of S.Ve.Shekher, Hon’ble Retd Chief Justice Valli Nayagam & Transworld Educare Groups CEO Dr. David K Pillai and also with the eminent personalities from Philippines and India over a video conference.

Davao Medical School Foundation is one of the top Medical College in Philippines. This college has a reputation of producing top rankers in FMGE (Foreign medical graduation exams) for the past 10 years.

Currently there are 5000 students studying in the Philippines and about 2800 students have graduated from the college and are currently working across the globe.

While talking to the CEO Dr. David K Pillai, Davao medical school foundation Is one of the finest medical schools in the Philippines- the city that is crime free where English is largely spoken and it has one of the best tropical conditions which is excellent to learn various diseases similar to our country.

He added, this International Pre Med online classes has turned out to be very receptive by students and it’s a great learning platform for students in this tough times of COVID 19. Dr . David is also known as the Pioneers in foreign education for medical education.

This medical school offers the lowest fee structure to help students with great ambitions and makes it an affordable course for the students from rural area too.