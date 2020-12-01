Growth 500 Award 2020: Triton Canada Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Canadian Companies

The pre-employment screening provider experienced staggering 452% 5-year revenue growth

Toronto, ON, 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Consistent year-on-year growth has earned Triton Canada a spot on the 32nd annual Growth 500 List published by Canadian Business. Within a span of 5 years, the company has experienced 452% revenue growth as it continues to deliver secure and reliable background check solutions to businesses and individuals.

Today, a number of Fortune 500 companies rely on Triton Canada for pre-employment background checks such as criminal record checks, credit checks, reference checks, education verifications, credential verifications and employment history verifications.

“We are incredibly thrilled to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada. I believe that placing the customers at the heart of what we do and finding ways to deliver value to them has helped us achieve this growth,” said Simon West, President of Triton Canada.

“2020 has been a challenging year but we are proud of our team, for diligently working through these uncertain times, and ensuring that our clients have everything they need to make informed decisions,” added Simon.

Triton Canada has over 50 years of combined experience which enables the organization to conduct background checks within shorter turnaround times and at lower costs while complying with national and local regulations.

“As Triton Canada grows, our commitment to security, reliability, and accuracy remains strong. I am confident that Simon West’s recent appointment, as the President of the organization, and the significant operational upgrades we’ve made, will pave the path for accelerating this growth in the future,” added Todd Anstey, Founder of Triton Canada.

