Lapels Dry Cleaning of Cromwell Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary and New Ownership

Cromwell, CT, 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — For 10 years, Lapels® Dry Cleaning of Cromwell, located at 1 Kirby Street in Cromwell, CT, brought an environmentally friendly cleaning process to customers in the greater Cromwell area. Starting its second decade in business with new owners, Geronimo and Brandon Valdez, Lapels looks to add onto its offerings with free, door-to-door pickup and delivery service.

“The pandemic has changed consumer habits and one of those has been minimizing trips out to minimize exposure,” said Geronimo, who, along with his son Brandon, took ownership of Lapels Dry Cleaning of Cromwell in November. “We are excited to bring this new convenient service to our customers, as well as offer the same great in-store experience people have enjoyed for more than 10 years.”

For Geronimo Valdez, an East Hartford resident, the Lapels opportunity represents an opportunity to build something special.

“I’ve owned a franchise in another system and invested in real estate rental properties, so, I’ve always had the entrepreneurial bug,” said Valdez. “Lapels Dry Cleaning is onto something special with its environmentally friendly dry cleaning process. Brandon and I are very excited to get started and grow this business.”

Lapels prides itself on being environmentally friendly in their dry cleaning process and only uses hypoallergenic detergent for laundry.

Lapels Dry Cleaning also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services.

In terms of its services, Lapels offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and FREE Home Delivery to all its customers. During the COVID 19 pandemic Lapels also offers a “car hop” service where customers can drop off and pick up their clothing without ever leaving their cars.

New hours at Lapels Dry Cleaning of Cromwell (https://mylapels.com/locations/lapels-dry-cleaning-cromwell-ct/) is Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm, Saturday 9 am to 3 pm. The store is closed on Sundays during the pandemic.

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company’s Web site, www.lapelsfranchise.com and www.mylapels.com

