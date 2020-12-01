Blood Collection Devices Market: Demand for Blood Donations and Blood Components

Blood collection devices market include the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, the rising number of accidents & trauma cases, the emergence of liquid biopsy tests, and a demand for blood donations and blood components.

The global blood collection devices market is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2025 from USD 4.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 and 2025. Blood Collection Market by Product (Tubes (Plasma (EDTA, Heparin, Glucose), Serum), Blood Bags, Monitors, Needles), Method (Manual, Automated), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals & ASCs, Blood Banks, Labs) – Global Forecast to 2025.

In 2019, the hospitals, ASCs, & nursing homes segment accounted for the largest share of the blood collection devices market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the rise in the number of trauma cases, as well as C-sections and organ transplants, have ensured the demand for blood collection equipment and devices in hospital facilities.

On the basis of end user, the blood collection devices market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, & nursing homes, blood banks, diagnostic & pathology laboratories, and other end users. In 2019, the hospitals, ASCs, & nursing homes segment accounted for the largest share of the blood collection devices market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39733117

Increasing Chronic and Lifestyle Diseases

The burden of chronic diseases is rapidly increasing worldwide. Almost half of the total chronic disease deaths are attributable to cardiovascular disease (CVD). In the US alone, as per the American Heart Association, the prevalence of CVD is projected to increase from 36.9% in 2010 to 38.7% by 2020 and 40.5% by 2030. Obesity and diabetes are also showing worrying trends, not only because they already affect a large proportion of the population but also because they have started to appear earlier in life. The prevalence of lifestyle diseases is also growing across the globe, and particularly in emerging countries.

This scenario has ensured greater adherence to health checkups and the growing importance of markers to find disease conditions mainly via blood collection. Health checkups are gaining popularity both at a personal level as well as performed at a corporate level for employee well-being. This will be favorable for the market growth and a significant contributor to the blood collection devices market, as blood tests are a primary mode of diagnosing these diseases.

North America Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Global Blood Collection Devices Market

North America (comprising the US and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global blood collection devices market in 2019, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders, better healthcare facilities, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region are stimulating the growth of the blood collection devices market in North America.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=39733117

Key Players

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), , Haematonics (US), Terumo BCT (Japan), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Grifols (Spain), Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan), Greiner Holding (Austria), Quest Diagnostics (US), SARSTEDT AG & Co. (Germany), Macopharma (France), Smiths Medical (US), Kawasumi Laboratories (Japan), Retractable Technologies (US), LiuyangSanli Medical Technology Development (China), F.L. Medical S.R.L (Italy), AB Medical (South Korea), APTCA SPA (Italy), Micsafe Medical Group Limited (China), DiseraTibbiMalzemeLojistik Sanayi VeTicaret A.ª (Turkey), Ajosha Bio Teknik Pvt. Ltd. (India), Preq Systems (India), CML Biotech (India), LmbTechnologie GmbH (Germany), Mitra Industries Private Limited (India) and Neomedic Limited (UK)