Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market worth 636 Million USD by 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market was estimated to be USD 506.9 Million in 2016, which would reach USD 636 Million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2016 to 2021.

A number of factors, such as the growing number of patients being treated in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency departments, and the increasing adoption of technologically advanced biosensors and data analysis software for developing next-generation blood gas analyzers are expected to drive the growth of the blood gas analyzer market in the coming years.

The other factors driving the growth of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market include rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of technologically advanced biosensors and data analysis software, growing demand for technology integrated combined systems, and miniaturization of POC blood gas analyzers.

North America is expected to account for the largest blood gas analyzer market share in 2016, which is primarily attributed to the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increasing number of product approvals, and rising government initiatives in this region. However, the APAC Blood Gas Analyzers market is projected to witness a higher growth during the forecast period due to the growing initiatives by market players, increasing patient population base, and rising number of partnerships and joint ventures.

The Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market is segmented on the basis of major product brands (i-STAT, epoc, GEM 3000, GEM 3500, GEM 4000, ABL800, ABL80, ABL90, cobas b 221, cobas b 121, cobas b 123, RAPID Series) in four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World. This report analyzes the market from both value and volume perspectives. GEM 3000 is expected to account for the largest share of the global blood gas analyzers market in 2016. This is mainly because GEM 3000 delivers real-time system diagnostics, requires low labor-intensive system calibration, and eliminates lengthy equipment training and possible human errors. On the other hand, epoc (Alere) is expected to be the fastest-growing brand in the coming years.

Leading players in Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market are focusing on the launch of new and improved products as their key growth strategy. The major players in the global blood gas analyzers market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Alere, Inc. (U.S.), Instrumentation Laboratory (U.S.), Radiometer (Denmark), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), and Siemens Healthcare (Germany). Radiometer is expected to command the largest share in this market with the launch of its flagship products ABL800 and ABL90.

