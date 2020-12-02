Future Electronics Includes Building & Home Automation by Littelfuse in Featured Products

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring Littelfuse Building & Home Automation as part of the latest edition of their Virtual Bootcamp e-newsletter.

Building & Home automation systems are designed to provide centralized control of various functions throughout a facility or home. These include security, such as access control and alarm systems, HVAC, lighting, outlets, entertainment systems, and appliances. These complex systems use sensor, protection and control devices to provide safe, reliable, and efficient operation.

To explore the extensive selection of Littelfuse products that can be used in certain Building & Home Automation applications, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/littelfuse-building-automation-solutions.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###