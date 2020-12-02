Datamatics: Re-envisioning Finance through Intelligent Solutions says, ISG

Mumbai, India, 2020-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —Datamatics, a global Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM company, today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm ISG has created an exclusive briefing note on Datamatics’ Digital Finance and Accounting (F&A) solutions titled “Datamatics: Re-envisioning Finance through Intelligent Solutions.” ISG Provider Lens™ Lead Intelligent Automation Analyst, Amar Changulani authors the briefing note.

The briefing note highlights Datamatics’ digital finance services offerings procure to pay (P2P), order to cash (O2C), record to report (R2R) and, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), enabled with its integrated suite of Intelligent Automation (IA) solutions. This includes TruBot (Robotic Process Automation), TruCap+ (Intelligent Document Processing), and TruBot Neuro (Artificial Intelligence). It further emphasizes how Datamatics F&A practice drives top and bottom-line growth for finance leaders leveraging its IA suite.

Amar Changulani, Assistant Manager and Lead Analyst – Intelligent Automation, ISG Provider Lens™, says, “Datamatics is focused on automating transactional finance processes to help enterprises derive tangible business outcomes from their outsourcing engagements. Its integrated suite of proprietary automation solutions, including TruBot™, TruCap+™, and TruBot Neuro™, are key differentiators.”

Navin Gupta, Executive Vice President and Global Head of BPO Services, Datamatics, says, “Businesses expect finance to do more with less. CFOs have no option but to re-envision finance function in the digital world. We are a partner of choice for several global CFO to deliver productivity, efficiency, and cost benefits through intelligent automation. He further adds that our customers have faced minimal disruption during the pandemic as they are powered by Datamatics Intelligent Automation (IA) suite.”

Datamatics finance and accounting outsourcing solutions streamline and automate the CFO back-office operations, allowing CFOs to respond with greater agility to changes in the business environment. Datamatics Intelligent Automation (IA) enables enterprises to have better financial control and healthy cash flow with a 30-40% reduction in cost. Datamatics F&A practice processes more than $12 bn worth of invoices with 99.9% accuracy.

Click here to access the briefing note: https://www.datamatics.com/resources/analyst-reports/isg-report-on-how-datamatics-is-re-envisioning-finance-through-intelligent-solutions

