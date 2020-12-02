High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market Worth $302.1 Million – Global Industry Leaders and Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market by Product (Supermix Reagent, RT PCR Instrument, Software), Application (SNP Genotyping, Mutation Discovery, Epigenetics), Enduser (Research Laboratories, Hospital, Diagnostic Center) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market is expected to reach USD 302.1 Million, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Advantages of HRM Over Other Genotyping Technologies

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

Increasing Public-Private Investments, Funds, and Grants

Use of HRM in Pathogen Identification

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The major players in the global high-resolution melting analysis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hofmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Novacyt (France), Azura Genomics (U.S.), Canon Biomedical (U.S.), and PREMIER Biosoft (U.S.), among others.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. In 2016, North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global high-resolution melting analysis market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, & other chronic diseases, and the large number of genotyping-based research and development projects are key growth drivers for the HRM Market in North America.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of application, the high-resolution melting analysis market is segmented into SNP genotyping, mutation discovery, species identification, pathogen identification, epigenetics, and other applications (HLA compatibility typing, zygosity testing, DNA fingerprinting, DNA mapping, association (case/control) studies, allelic prevalence in a population, and identification of candidate predisposition genes). In 2016, the SNP genotyping segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of end user, the HRM Market is segmented into research laboratories & academic institutes, hospitals & diagnostics centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. In 2016, the research laboratories & academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the global market.