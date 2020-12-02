Cell Sorting Market to Reach $247.4 Million With Expanding Pharma and Biotech Industries

Illinois, United States, 2020-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Cell Sorting Market by Technology (FACS-based Droplet Sorting, MACS, Microfluidics), Product (Cell Sorters, Reagents, Consumables), Application (Research, Clinical), End User (Research Institutes, Biopharma Companies, Medical Schools) – Forecasts to 2021” published by MarketsandMarkets, this report studies the global cell sorting technology market over the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The market is expected to reach USD 247.4 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2016 to 2021.

The report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



A number of factors such as technological advancements in cell sorters, growing adoption of cell sorter techniques in research activities, rising funding and investments for development of innovative cell sorting techniques, growing prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, and launch of specific reagents for specific applications are fueling the growth of the cell sorting technology market. On the other hand, lack of awareness and technical knowledge regarding the use of cell sorters and high cost of instruments are some of the key factors limiting the growth of the global cell sorting market.

On the basis of technology, the cell sorting market is broadly classified into three segments, namely, fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting, magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS), and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS)-microfluidics cell sorting technologies.

On the basis of product and service, the global cell sorting technology market is categorized into three major segments, namely, cell sorters, reagents & consumables, and services. On the basis of application, the cell sorting industry is segmented into research applications and clinical applications. Based on end user, the cell sorting industry is segmented into research institutions, academic institutions & medical schools, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and hospitals & clinical testing laboratories.

Geographically, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global cell sorting technology market in 2016, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and HIV/AIDS, expansions by key players in APAC countries, and increasing research initiatives are stimulating the growth of the cell sorting market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The major players in the global Cell Sorting Market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Sony Biotechnology Inc. (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Affymetrix Inc. (U.S.), Sysmex Partec GmbH (Japan), On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cytonome/ST, LLC (U.S.), and Union Biometrica, Inc. (U.S.).

Key players also adopted agreements and collaborations as their growth strategy to expand their product portfolios, extend their geographic presence, and gain access to novel technologies. For instance, in June 2016, Cytonome (U.S.) entered into an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) to co-develop and distribute a new line of flow cytometry cell sorting technology.