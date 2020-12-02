Digital Marketing Software Market Key Trends, Perspective And Comprehensive Analysis 2022

Technological advancements and increasing demand for internet and social media have changed the marketing game for businesses of all sizes. The global digital marketing market is growing, due to evolving trends, such as increasing adoption of digital media, cloud adoption, customer marketing automation, online Public Relations (PR), social media marketing, and video marketing. Surging number of mobile devices and increasing interest in social networking are easing out the procedure of real-time engagement feedbacks, learning platform, and easy collaboration. Hence, digital marketing vendors are coming up with collaborative social media tools for increasing commercial clientele across the globe. Optimization of digital experience to meet changing customer preferences is also driving the demand for DMS solutions.

Major vendors in the global Digital Marketing Software Market include Adobe Systems Incorporated (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Marketo, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), HubSpot Inc. (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Act-On Software (US), and SimplyCast (Canada). These players have adopted various strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments, to strengthen their position in the market.

he media and entertainment vertical is a major contributor to the market growth. Media companies invest in digital marketing software for integrating the data and analytics from multiple sources. The growth of this vertical is due to the demand for video, mobile, and social channels which increase the web traffic and ensure best return on advertising investment delivery across paid search and display channels. The media and entertainment vertical is also reaping the benefits of digital marketing software by providing customers with personalized experience for acquiring new subscribers with an aim to retain them. Data and analytics, email marketing, marketing automation, messaging, and social media marketing are 5 domains where this vertical is expected to invest heavily in the coming years. Hence, the media and entertainment vertical provides various growth opportunities for digital marketing software vendors to invest in.

With the increasing usage of internet, a large number of customers are active on social media platforms, such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Hence, these platforms help SMEs and large enterprises to interact with existing and potential customers in real time. Social media advertising facilitates enterprises to establish customer engagements and enhance their brand presence among the customers. With the growing interest of customers in social media, enterprises prefer to advertise their products on social media to enhance the advertisement performance tracking, which results in an increased return on investment.

Oracle is also one of the leading players in the DMS market. The company adopted the strategies of partnerships, acquisitions, and product enhancements. The company has been very active in establishing partnership with LinkedIn, WeChat, SAP, Accenture, IBM, and many others, to bring about advanced solutions in DMS to effectively cater to its global clientele. In 2017, Oracle formed a partnership with WeChat to deliver connected and personalized experiences in China and other countries across the globe by seamlessly extending the powerful campaign design, delivery, and monitoring capabilities within Oracle Eloqua to WeChat.

