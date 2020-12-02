HDPOS smart – A Cloud Based Accounting Software to Manage Billing

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —

HDPOS smart USP:

HDPOS smart is a feature-rich, simple-to-use application for retail POS bills and inventory control, accessible to users in India at a quite minimal price. Even if users are personally not in the store, retail POS software has complete control over the business. When it comes to small and medium-sized companies, the retail software application that helps manage the business, monitor people working throughout the day and maintain track of orders generated, and even manage money transfers from a single window.

Summary:

HDPOS smart is an on-premise and cloud-based billing solution. Retail stores, including clothes, appliances, athletics and textbooks, are included. It helps users to create bills and invoices and print them. Customized reports and receipts may also be generated by consumers to provide branding.

HDPOS smart Pricing:

HDPOS smart is priced per terminal. For those with more than one position or business, HDPOS may handle multiple financial accounts. Various protection configurations may be added by consumers to workers. Here are the three different kinds of HDPOS smart pricing plans:

HDPOS for single computer – ₹ 1300 per Month

HDPOS Client-Server – ₹ 2500 per Month

HDPOS cloud based subscription – ₹ 3500 per Month

HDPOS smart Demo:

HDPOS smart is compliant with Windows and provides Android and Windows phones with an app. Through email, on the phone, via Whatsapp and Skype, customer service is provided. Video and PDF guides, websites and databases are other service options. For all its pricing schemes, it offers free trials.

HDPOS smart Features:

Quick and simple checkout – Because of its interactive design and basic search functionality, HDPOS smart is considered a very simple billing software framework. The unified checkout display for sales purchases allows users to view all widely used activity icons with a single tap. Invoices, estimates, advance booking, proforma bills are generated quickly.

Speedy Billing – Mostly with aid of a barcode scanner, process orders easily or scans by object name or characteristic such as colour, height, etc. without having to write in the whole search.

Many forms of payments – Allow all transfers, including cash, receipts, debit/credit cards, finance companies, gift cards, retail credits, bank transfer. Embedded for most portals for payments.

Exchange Management – This functionality is useful when the buyer wishes to swap and buy a new item with the same or superior value in exchange. Old cell phones, for instance, or old jewels.

Offers automatic discounts – Control of auto promotions and systems on the billing screen. Notify consumers of the deals that apply. Apply rebates to last-minute discussions

Taxes – Taxes are automatically added depending on the location of the distribution. Include taxable and tax-exempt line items on the same invoice. The choice to circumvent tax values depending on the position of the company.

Inventory – If the object in question is not in storage, be able to easily recommend an option to the buyer and not miss the deal until applying the item to the existing bill to verify the supply of stock.

