Future Electronics to Host Amphenol ICC Interconnect Solutions Webinar

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to host a free webinar highlighting Interconnect Solutions by Amphenol ICC.

Amphenol ICC, world leader in interconnect technology, will focus on an innovative line of lighting solutions that satisfies growing demand for standard NEMA/ANSI products, as well as the new ZHAGA product family for smart lighting applications.

The keynote speaker will be Greg MacDonald, Distribution Manager for Amphenol ICC’s Commercial & Industrial Business Units. MacDonald has over 23 years of experience with Amphenol in a variety of different positions.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/events/amphenol-icc-interconnect-solutions-webinar.

To register for the free webinar, visit bit.ly/AmphenolICC-Interconnect-Solutions-Webinar.

