India’s Premium Organic Brand Launches Organic Shaving Foam for Men

Noida, India, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — BIOAYURVEDA – An organic premium brand has emerged as one of the best Ayurvedic brands in India because of its pure organic herbal products for skincare, haircare, and general health wellness. This brand is glad to announce the launch of authentic Natural Shaving Cream for men made of pure herbal extracts. This Mint Shave Cream is a rich blend of botanical extracts and nutritional oils that soften the beard and gives a comfortable shaving experience.

“Shaving Foam for Men is far better than the traditional shaving cream and it becomes a great option if it is made from Natural Ingredients. BIOAYURVEDA’s natural shaving cream presents the organic skincare regime for men with its mint shaving foam. It provides a natural layer of protection between the razor and skin. Now men will also have a smooth touch experience during and aftershave.” CEO Suresh Tiwari said.

BIOAYURVEDA’s Bio Classic Mint Shaving Foam is made of purely natural ingredients including herb extracts and essential oils. This natural shaving foam is enriched with the goodness of Mint with Chamomile, Aloe Vera, Lavender & coconut oil. This antibacterial and purifying property contained mint shave cream provides a seamless shaving experience. It keeps skin healthy and makes it free from infections, blemishes, and well-nourished. Its long-lasting lather maintains a healthy connection between the skin and razor blades. The soothing effects of Aloe Vera are known for its potent to make a beard and skin soft which prevents cuts & irritation. This shaving foam for men helps them to nourish and pamper their skin with the essence of Mother Nature. Let’s count its benefits for men’s skin:

Pure organic shaving foam for men

Formulated with natural ingredients

Heals razor burns & bumps

Makes skin soft and supple

Rich lather enhances the shaving experience

Mint – This herb extract is a rich source of vitamin A, C & fatty acids. This rich blend of nutrients reduces inflammation and restores the natural moisture on all skin types. Its cooling sensation and antiseptic components prevent razor burn & bumps. It inhibits clogged pores and stimulates blood circulation to brighten the complexion.

Chamomile – This floral herb extract in Mint Shave Cream has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. These valued compounds are boon to heal skin after cuts and razor burns. Its proactive approach provides healing against inflammation, irritation, and deeply moisturizes the skin. It promotes healthy skin after the recovery of irritated skin.

Aloe Vera – This active ingredient of Bio Classic Mint Shaving Foam provides a protective shaving experience. A Blend of cooling, hydrating, and anti-inflammatory properties, it calms the irritation, reduces redness, and improves skin’s condition. It provides a smooth and perfect amount of slip to give an enhanced shaving experience.

Hibiscus – Packed with antioxidants, it encourages a fresh and smooth touch during and aftershave. Its natural acids are beneficial to support cell regeneration while controls acne breakout. It purifies the skin and increases cell turnover.

Lavender Oil – This natural antibacterial oil is beneficial to moisturize the skin and eliminate acne-causing bacteria to unclog the pores. Used in natural shaving cream, it calms and heals the razor burns and cuts.

Coconut Oil – Contained nourishing fatty acids, coconut oil helps hydrating and protecting skin. The linoleic acid of this oil allows skin to retain the moisture in the cells and nourishes it well. Its antibacterial property heals the dry and flaky skin, reduces inflammation, and increases collagen production. It also lightens the dark spots and evens the skin tone.

BIO Classic Mint Shaving Foam for men is 100% organic and enriched with high potent organic extracts. No Parabens and Zero Synthetic policy make it different from other organic branded products. Soon, this product will be available at www.bioayurveda.in as well as on all eCommerce portals like Amazon, Snapdeal, Flipkart, Shopclues, and 1mg. Its affordable price and convenient approach to buy mint shaving cream for men have enabled them to have an organic solution without hustling in the local market.

About BIOAYURVEDA

BIOAYURVEDA is a well-known organic Ayurvedic brand for its purely natural and genuine skincare, hair care and general health wellness products. It focuses on the No Parabens and Zero Synthetics and believes to offer non-toxic and chemical-free products. Its environment friendly and natural products have gained popularity in a short period.