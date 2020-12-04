Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market Growth Driving Factors, Global Demands & In-depth Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 04, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global polypropylene (PP) nonwoven fabric market size was valued at USD 26.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 34.98 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising importance and acceptance from end-user industries such as automotive, aviation, geotextile and construction.

Key Players:

Fibertex

AVGOL

Kimberly-Clark

Fiberweb

First Quality

PGI

Toray

Mitsui

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/polypropylene-pp-nonwoven-fabric-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Rising use of the PP nonwoven fabrics for fabricating baby clothes coupled with increasing utilization for manufacturing adult incontinence products is anticipated to propel the market growth over the next eight years. In addition, the market is projected to witness uprising demand from medical industry as well as from feminine care industry due to the favorable fabric quality, thus enabling the market to report augmented growth over the forecast period. However, growing stringent regulation imposed on manufactures due to rising environmental concerns coupled with increasing fluctuation in the raw material prices has enabled the market to witness hindered growth over the next eight years.

Product Outlook:

Spunbonded

Staples

Meltblown

Composite

Application Outlook:

Hygiene

Industrial

Medical

Geotextiles

Furnishings

Carpet

Agriculture

Regional Insights:

North America and Europe are anticipated to witness major market share over the forecast period owing to the growing applications in end-user entities including automotive, aviation, personal care, medical, and geotextile. Particularly, the UK, Germany, Italy, France and the US are projected to account for growth in the region primarily due to rising rapid technological advancements used for producing superior quality finished materials, thus enabling the regions to anticipate augmented demand by 2024.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for fastest growth over the forecast period primarily due to the growing awareness regarding polypropylene nonwoven fabric utilization in numerous industries for manufacturing adult diapers, famine products and medical products. Furthermore, increasing application in automobiles coupled with growing demand for superior quality fabric is also expected to bolster the market growth by 2025. India, China, and Japan are anticipated to witness the highest share in the region majorly owing to the rising disposable income, foreign investments in manufacturing industries and growing government initiatives in medical sector for.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark