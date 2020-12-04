Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Scope, Development Strategies & In-Depth Industry Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 04, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market is set to expand at an exponential CAGR of 6.8% by the year 2025. Electronic control unit management is the science of electronically equipping, calibrating, and controlling an engine to achieve supreme and error-free engine performance. An ECU takes inputs from the in-vehicle network of sensors to carefully maneuver the driver’s movements.

Key Players:

Delphi Automotive

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF TRW Automotive

Denso Corporation

Hitachi Automotive

Autoliv

Mitsubishi Electric

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Continental AG

Growth Drivers:

The increasing safety concerns across the globe is projected to drive the automotive ECU production and sales. Numerous technological advancements, along with growing awareness regarding the use of energy-efficient vehicles is providing an impetus to the industry demand. However, the rising incidences of catastrophic electronic control unit failure have demonstrated market growth hindrance. The regulatory bodies of different regions are emphasizing on incorporating anti-lock braking and automated safety systems, which in turn is boosting the demand for automotive ECU.

“The law enforcement organizations and insurance companies have mandated the incorporation of a latest technological innovation called as an Event Data Recorder (EDR) to record all important events in a tamper-proof box. The EDR stored data is then used to reconstruct an accident scene by carefully studying the written data such as the driver’s behavior, speed, driving pattern, etc. and investigate the post-accident scenario.”

Application Outlook:

ADAS & Safety System

Chassis Electronics

Powertrain

Infotainment

Automotive ECU market can be segmented based on passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicles have been further sub-segmented into internal combustion engines, battery electric vehicles (BEV), and hybrid vehicles. By sales channel, the market has been categorized into original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket. The automotive electronic control unit (ECU) industry has found its widespread applications across engine control module, powertrain control module, transmission control module, body control module, climate control module, airbag control module, electronic braking control module and steering control module among others.

Regional Insights:

Geographical segmentation has presented a detailed analysis of automotive electronic control unit market growth prospects across the regions of North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. North America is set to hold the highest market share ascribed to the widespread deployment of latest and advanced technologies like semiconductors and ultra-reliable low-latency network communications technologies. Penetration of high-end vehicles with onboard driver assistance system and the rising automotive investments have propelled Asia Pacific to emerge as the fastest growing region in the global market.

