Threat Intelligence Market Insights, Development, Research and Forecast 2023

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the threat intelligence market size which is expected to grow from USD 3.83 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.94 Billion by 2022, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. Due to the threat landscape of insider attacks, there is a huge adoption of threat intelligence databases within organizations. The sophistication level in the cyberattacks is also increasing and creating demands for more comprehensive threat Intelligence services that would enable the protection of organizations infrastructure.

The Threat intelligence platform is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period

The threat intelligence solution is projected to grow at the highest rate, due to its enhanced capabilities to provide reliable threat intelligence and actionable insights. It collects indicators of compromise from various threat feeds, visualizes relevant threat information, and correlates it with telemetric information. The platform receives alerts in real time and normalizes feed data by removing duplicates. It can be integrated with other security solutions to generate threat reports. The ability of the threat intelligence platform to integrate with the existing SIEM solutions encourages organizations to use the platform, which help them combine a large quantity of potentially valuable threat intelligence into a single, convenient location.

The consulting service is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Threat intelligence solution providers offer consulting services, wherein security experts engage with organizations to create the collection, analysis, and dissemination of threat intelligence. This intelligence is related to relevant threat actors and potential threat scenarios to organizations. They enhance organizations’ security operations and help define organization-specific cyber threat landscape tailored to unique business environment. Additionally, these services help identify and prioritize active and the emerging threats to reduce exposure and adapt to defenses.

The cloud deployment mode is expected to maintain the leading position in terms of revenue market size and growth rate during the forecast period

The cloud-based deployment mode offers scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security. The demand for SaaS-based security solutions is rapidly increasing, as they act as central delivery models and meet IT security needs. Owing to the increasing number of applications on cloud, there is a shift from the traditional on-premises threat intelligence solutions to the cloud-based threat intelligence solutions across large enterprises and SMEs.

North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the overall threat intelligence market during the forecast period. The increase in the number of IoT and connected devices and vulnerabilities associated with them are some of the factors driving the adoption of threat intelligence solutions and services. The presence of many threat intelligence vendors, as well as, widespread awareness about these solutions would continue to account for the region’s largest market share during the forecast period.

The threat intelligence market comprises major solution providers, such as Symantec (US), IBM (US), FireEye (US), Check Point (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Dell Technologies (US), McAfee (US), LogRhythm (US), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions (US), and Proofpoint (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

