Cardiovascular Information System Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Strategies and Regional Scope, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 07, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cardiovascular Information System Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market was valued at USD 616.7 million in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2024. Global Cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market is expected to grow in coming years owing to the increasing incidence rate of cardiovascular disorders thereby pushing the need for streamlining the cardiac care workflow systems.

Key Players:

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Merge Healthcare

Agfa Healthcare N.V.

Cerner Corporation

Fujifilm Medical Systems

Lumedx Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Factor such as growing need to integrate CVIS with CPACS and EMR and other cardiology modules is anticipated to fuel the product segment. A cardiovascular information system is a data-driven system in which research material and clinical information software along with scientific advancement data are stored. It is a patient driven informatics obtained from ECG and EKG, Haemodynamic system and echo machines coupled with inventory, business analytics, and billing mechanisms. With reducing reimbursements, healthcare providers are striving to have a cost curbing solutions such as CVIS. However, the greater emphasis on EHR implementation and initial high cost of CVIS implementation are expected to be growth impeding factor during the forecast period.

The increasing need for ease to access data in numerous healthcare institutes for the fast and effective treatment of the patients in expected to stimulate the product demand over the next seven years. The amalgamation of reports, images, measurements and waveforms into the patient’s record assists to create an information management and enterprise medical imaging solution in a proficient manner. An integrated cardiac EMR in one database offers a single point of access to the historical and current cardiac information and images, including ECG and haemodynamic data. Customizable reporting tools for the electrophysiology labs and cath, vascular and echo departments, ECG department and nuclear cardiology department make it possible for users to quickly document and analyze care practices. Workplace quality web access to report completion and procedures enables users to carry out a variety of clinical care tasks from isolated locations.

Cardiovascular information system market, by system, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)

CVIS

CPACS

Cardiovascular information system market, by mode of operation, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)

Web-based

On-site

Cloud-based

Regional Insights:

Higher occurrence rate of cardiovascular diseases coupled with technological advancements are helping North American market to be most mature during the forecast period. The European market is expected to follow North American market. Asia pacific CVIS market is expected to experience a lucrative growth on account of rapidly improvising healthcare infrastructure, untapped opportunity and increasing penetration.

