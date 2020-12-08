Alter Securities Launches as.exchange, an Innovative Derivatives Market to Provide Investors New Ways to Efficiently Manage Risks and Secure Returns

Alter Securities has officially launched as.exchange, with the first tradable product being Tranched Value Securities (patent pending) backed by Bitcoin underlying asset, which is expected to provide better solutions for traders and investors to manage price volatility and safeguard returns.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Alter Securities, a developer of innovative financial products and technology, today announces launching of as.exchange trading platform. as.exchange is the only venue where Tranched Value Securities (patent pending) will be offered, alongside with other new derivatives in the near future, which are expected to enhance traders’ risk management, returns and contribute to more efficient markets.

as.exchange currently is the only company around the globe providing OTC cryptocurrency derivatives trading to retail users, as well as institutional investors. Unlike other cryptocurrency derivative exchanges, as.exchange is the only one that offers patented financial products. This sets as.exchange apart from the major competitors, making the products offered beneficial even to the other cryptocurrency exchanges for the purposes of liquidity enhancement and risk management.

According to the recent research by CoinDesk, the most popular derivatives for cryptocurrencies are perpetual swaps (invented by BitMEX), and futures, currently offered by most of the largest exchanges. In fact, as of 2020, out of 43 large exchanges, 74% of them offer perpetual swaps, 53% offer futures, and 20% offer options. There’s a small number of cryptocurrency derivative exchanges that offer novel products, among which are FTX, Delta Exchange, CoinFlex, and LedgerX, but even these “new products” are new only for cryptocurrency markets, but have existed for a long-time in other alternative asset and capital markets. Due to that, the so-marketed “innovative finance” market, was not so until the launch of as.exchange with own patented derivatives.

“Alter Securities through as.exchange is expected to bring the long-awaited true financial innovation, in the world with overhyped FinTech, where the true innovation was taking place in the technology stack, without the necessary attention for financial part, ” said Nikolay Zvezdin, Founder and CEO of Alter Securities. “As a part of as.exchange mission, we will be launching a series of innovative financial products that have not been offered by the existing exchanges in the capital markets area, as well as in the cryptocurrencies space, which is expected to improve market efficiency, and satisfy a wide range of investors’ interests”.

as.exchange is the first OTC cryptocurrency derivatives marketplace, allowing traders to issue a new type of instruments – Tranched Value Securities (TVS). Our integrated platform has been designed from the ground up to offer the best trading experience for users. Only here you are able to trade innovative derivatives and other financial instruments which are unavailable anywhere else! The combination and sustainable synergy of an innovative financial instrument, advanced technological development has allowed us to bring breakthrough trading experience to a whole new level.

Alter Securities develops new financial instruments, innovative technology and derivatives to improve market efficiency, expand investment opportunities, and enhance underlying risk-return profiles. With our solutions investors can buy, sell, store, and invest in common assets in unconventional ways, and manage investments, all in one place. We aim for open, global financial system that is efficient, accessible and accommodates all investors.

Tranched Value Security (patent pending) is a new type of financial derivative offered exclusively at as.exchange, which allows traders to diversify underlying asset risks within a single underlying asset.