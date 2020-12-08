New Book Turmoil: And Other Stories by Wayne F. Burke

New York City, NY, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Wayne F. Burke Turmoil: And Other Stories hitting stores everywhere now.

TURMOIL & OTHER STORIES consists of 12 tales with interrelated characters and stories starting with childhood and childhood-related themes, move into adolescence, and then to adulthood. These are, mostly inspired by the real events which happened between early 60’s and late 80’s of the last century. Outstanding examples of powerful prose in a limited space, this collection is packed with satisfying reads. Interesting and engaging work of social significance, it will keep you turning the pages.

Wayne F. Burke has lived in the central Vermont area for the past thirty-five years. He is currently employed as an LPN (licensed practical nurse) in a nursing home. Previous to his earning a nursing certificate, he worked as substitute school-teacher, journalist, book reviewer (Burlington Free Press, Burlington, VT), illustrator, dishwasher, fry cook, bartender, moving man, janitor, machinist, security guard, store clerk, laborer, truck driver, carpenter’s helper, sign-painter, roughneck, and orange-picker. He published his first full-length poetry collection in 2013 at the age of fifty-eight, and has published five additional volumes since. TURMOIL & Other Stories is his first published book-length work of fiction.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org

