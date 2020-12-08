Mearth Launches Endless Off-road Capabilities with the GTS Series



The GTS Series features maximum load and speed for distances of up to 100km.

The retail price starts at $1999.

Camperdown, New South Wales, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Built for durability, long-distance, and off-road capabilities, the Mearth GTS Series introduces the GTS and GTS Max, a high-performance and high-end line of electric scooters. Developed with a powerful motor and battery, and premium materials, the Mearth GTS Series provides riders endless off-road capabilities.

With a battery co-engineered by Mearth and LG, the GTS Series boasts one of the fastest foldable electric scooters with the longest range in Mearth’s line and among top brands. Both GTS models offer a maximum load of 150kg at pre-set and a maximum speed of 25KPH for footpaths.

The GTS Series durable and premium design also allows riders to drive through Australia’s urban paths and terrains with comfort and safety.

With its robust built and top-level performance, drive through rough pavements or rocky paths. The Mearth GTS Series is the perfect companion wherever you go.

The Mearth GTS is a foldable, premium electric scooter designed for robust and efficient long off-road travels.

The Mearth GTS runs at 48V 13AH 624WH using a Mearth and LG co-engineered battery. The Mearth GTS provides a top speed of 25KPH for footpaths and up to a 50KPH limit for off-road tracks. Overall, the GTS can run for a maximum distance of 70km in Eco mode.

On the other hand, the GTS Max offers the maximum travel experience with a high-performance foldable electric scooter model made for long-distance and longer-lasting rides.

The GTS Max runs at 52V 20.4AH 1,061WH using a powerful Mearth and LG co-engineered battery. Like the GTS, the GTS Max also runs at a maximum speed of 25KPH on footpaths. However, its powerful batteries can run up to 70KPH for off-road and up to 100km in Eco mode.

The recommended retail price is $1999 for the GTS and $2599 for the GTS Max. Meanwhile, retailer price will be $1199 for the GTS and $1699 for the GTS Max plus GST and shipping.

Ming Ye, a Mechatronics Engineer from the University of Sydney and Mearth’s Chief Design Officer, says, “The first thing you will notice about the GTS Series is the price point. It has a premium price tag, but in return, you can expect the most powerful and most robust built for its class. It was designed to be used off-road, so its capabilities are limitless.”

By creating a top-of-the-line electric scooter, Mearth honours their fans who have requested for an extremely high-end model and have supported Mearth to becoming one of the best-selling electric scooters in Australia.

Ming Ye adds, “We are working closely with the local government and community to draft guidelines for the e-scooter industry and make sure users can use our product freely and safely. As for other plans, we are constantly improving our products from the design to its specifications. We don’t stop innovating, so fans and e-scooter users will always have something to look forward to with Mearth.”

Pre-order now through sales@mearth.com.au, call us via +61 488854129, or reach out via our Contact us page.