Ecosmob Announced Asterisk Payment IVR Solution for businesses with High-Security Features

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob, well-known for delivering end-to-end software services and solutions, has announced Asterisk Payment IVR Solution for businesses like banks, insurance companies, credit card companies, hospitality, utilities, tax collection agencies, service providers, and more. The solution helps businesses in offering superior self-service for customers. With this IVR solution, customers can make a payment anytime and anywhere using their phones. This takes off a lot of burden on the company and its staff.

Asterisk solution provider, a division of Ecosmob Technologies is renowned for offering a variety of VoIP apps like IP PBX, gateways, servers, and IVRs. The company provides customized services and solutions in Asterisk for businesses and organizations to augment communication and collaboration. The key feature provided by the Asterisk IVR payment solution is high security. As security is always been a concern in payment processing, the solution helps in reducing the risk to a great extent. The Asterisk solution adopts tokenization that substitutes the account details with token ID, which keeps all the information fully protected.

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “Ecosmob has years of experience on Asterisk IVR solution platform. Our professionals can develop the best custom Asterisk solutions for carriers, businesses, and institutions as well as service providers. The inclusion of the automated payment solution presents numerous benefits to the businesses like smooth payment experience, simple and easy to use interface, fast and glitch-free processing of payments, automated self-service, instant review and verification of transactions, reduced overhead cost, round the clock payment, enhanced customer relationship, scalability, Less scopes of human errors, quick payments, and a wide array of payment options available including saving bank accounts and cards.”

The concerned person further explained, “The Asterisk payment IVR solution offered by Ecosmob is an advanced solution that comes with high security and advanced features. The solution can be customized as per the needs and environment of the company. Our payment solution involves quick and easy steps to follow. Customers are just required to call a predefined number to make the payment. Once the call gets connected the auto-attendant greets the customers and briefs them about various payment options. The customers can select options like the payment mode, amount, etc. Once the payment processing is complete, the solution will send a confirmation message in the form of a voice message, SMS, and/or email.”

The key reasons why the payment IVR system by the asterisk is gaining popularity include, it allows users to complete the payment quickly and seamlessly without any error. It enables customers to choose from a variety of payment modes like online banking, debit cards, credit cards, etc. Another important reason is that to make payments or transactions through IVR, one does not need to have internet connectivity as the process can be completed by following the voice instructions played by the IVR system. Apart from the above-mentioned reasons, the payment solution provides a user-friendly environment with the choice of language to make it easy to access. Due to all these reasons, the Asterisk based IVR solution for payment processing is becoming the best choice for various organizations.

About Ecosmob

Established in the year 2007, Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd is a leading provider of high-quality, enterprise-grade IT solutions and services to customers throughout the world. With enriching goals, superior quality, end-to-end software, and solutions, Ecosmob has created a huge base of satisfied global clientele. Ecosmob also provides customized IT solutions based on the company’s environment and their specific needs with a client-centric approach.

