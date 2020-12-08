Network Function Virtualization Market Key Trends, Perspective And Comprehensive Analysis 2024

The Network Function Virtualization market size is projected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2019 to USD 36.3 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.9% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the NFV market include the demand for network virtualization and automation, increased emergence of cloud services and server virtualization, and need for advanced network management systems.

Among end user , the enterprises segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Enterprise customers are rapidly adopting NFV architecture, as it offers significant benefits such as improved network efficiency through centralized management, enhanced IT agility, and network customization through fast and reliable application services. These customers have been categorized into various verticals, including Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, IT-enabled services, and government and defense. In the present scenario, the deployment of NFV is prevalent across IT-enabled services, BFSI, and retail verticals.

Under services, the implementation segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Implementation services add value to the network infrastructure of businesses. These services assist end users in optimizing their network operations effectively. In addition to this, they help enhance service delivery and manage network performance monitoring and management costs. They support companies in efficiently deploying and managing the implementation of new solutions. NFV vendors are also providing migration services that play a vital role in integrating and deploying NFV.

End users such as telecom service providers face a skills gap when it comes to implementing NFV, thereby paving the way for new players with niche capabilities in executing virtual networks. These players offer implementation services, which include the implementation of NFV solutions in users’ infrastructure. With the increasing awareness of the capabilities of various vendors in the NFV market among end users, the demand for implementation services is expected to increase. As already witnessed, with the move toward LTE and 5G spectrum, NFV has already become the invariable choice of network architecture for most end users. Some of the leading NFV implementation service providers are Huawei, Nokia, and Cisco.

North America to lead the NFV market during the forecast period

Based on regions, North America is expected to lead the NFV market during the forecast period. It is a market with high growth potential in NFV. The NFV market in North America is aided by the early and fast adoption of technologies, such as cloud computing, Software-Defined everything (SDx), and IoT. High industrialization in countries such as the US and Canada has always been a positive factor for aiding fast growth in various business verticals. The countries in North America have favorable standards and networking regulations that help in boosting the NFV market growth. North America is a home for numerous NFV infrastructure providers, including Cisco, IBM, Juniper Networks, and Extreme Networks. It is also a potential market for investment opening up new opportunities for the adoption of NFV infrastructure. Due to increased 5G deployments, the adoption of NFV is increased in the region. However, in NFV, the control of the whole network is with the controller; hence, the deployment requires various organizational, functional, and cultural changes within organizations.

Major NFV vendors providing a host of solutions and services include Cisco (US), Ericsson (US), Huawei (China), VMware(US), Nokia (Finland), HPE (US), Dell EMC (US), Juniper Networks (US), Affirmed Networks (US), NETSCOUT (US), NEC (Japan), Ribbon Communications (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Fujitsu (Japan), Ciena (US), ECI Telecom (Israel), Metaswitch (UK), Mavenir (US), Radisys (US), and Wind River (US). The study included an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key growth strategies.

