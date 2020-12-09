Reliance Chevrolet Buick GMC Dealership Announced 2020 Corvette Pre-Order

Dublin, CA, 2020-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Chevrolet fulfills its long-standing promise by introducing the brand’s first production mid-engine Corvette, the 2020 Stingray. A collection of all that preceded it, the 2020 Corvette has re-imagined, bringing consumers to a new level of performance, technology, craftsmanship, and luxury.

“Corvette has always been the pinnacle of innovation and range-crossing at GM. The traditional front-aligned vehicle reached its performance limits and required a new layout,” said GM President Mark Reuss. “In terms of fun and comfort, it still feels and looks like a Corvette, but this Corvette is better than any other vehicle in history. Customers will be pleased with our attention to detail and performance on board. ”

Designing an iconic next-generation car, like the Corvette, will give you a beautifully carved mid-engine sports car for powerful expression. It is not an everyday car, but a vehicle that you want to drive every day. The shape is also functional and beautiful due to the aerodynamic components integrated throughout.

Supercar-level craftsmanship, premium materials, and attention to detail were crucial in designing all Stingray components. The new engine location is precisely the focus of car design. It’s the heart of this next-gen Corvette, sitting like a showcase gem and visible through a large rear window. Extra attention to detail has optimized the appearance of all cables, tubes, bolts, and fasteners.

The structure of the Corvette is built around its backbone: the center tunnel. This enables a light, rigid structure to serve as the suspension system’s foundation to perform in an optimized manner. By eliminating unwanted physical compliance, Corvette customers will have the ultimate experience in ride performance with side grip capabilities. The car has a solid, connect-to-the-road feel that makes high-speed or long road trips with minimal vibration.

