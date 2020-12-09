Fitness Model and Minister Andy Konigsmark’s Book “Born To Backslide” Is What People Need This Year

ANGEL FIRE, NM, 2020-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — He is a fitness model, American Gladiator, Ninja Warrior, a stand-up comedian, a bartender, and a winner on the CBS Show Million Dollar Mile. He overcame dyslexia, a bipolar disorder and he has thrived as a true renaissance man. But his local community knows him as a Presbyterian minister. He is a true inspiration to the world – someone who has overcome the most grueling of challenges and come out on top. Dear readers, say hello to the one and only – Andy Konigsmark.

His new book Born to Backslide: A Divine Struggle is a memoir of his struggles and all that he has overcome in life to achieve. Hailing from the Peach State – Georgia – Andy was a dyslexic and had a depressing and debilitating bipolar disorder. His fantastic book depicts his battle and with those, and much more, and his rise to the fore where not only did he graduate with flying colors but also obtained a Doctorate in Ministry. Andy’s book challenges plenty of limiting belief systems that hold us back from comprehending things to the fullest and rising up to the challenges.

Apart from his helpfully excellent book, Andy also has a podcast called Stand-up Sermons where he exposits passages of Scripture in his unique way by incorporating not just his comic style but also with dead-on Godly seriousness.

“Andy is as down to earth as they come. His success has come out of a great many trials, both personal and societal. His book and his podcast on Apple Podcasts have both received rave reviews for his spot-on reading and interpretation coupled with tongue-in-cheek comedy. His struggles have been pivotal in shaping not just his Godly character but also a beacon of inspiration that people can achieve anything they put their mind to. I can assure you that his book Born To Backslide: A Divine Struggle and his podcast Stand-up Sermons will leave you with a sense of renewed purpose in life”, said his colleague and fellow Christian minister.

Based out of Angel Fire, New Mexico, Andy Konigsmark is a Christian Minister, author, stand-up comedian, bartender and a host of other things. His new book Born to Backslide: A Divine Struggle details his life’s stringent challenges and his victory over them. His podcast Stand-up Sermons is a much-loved podcast that deals with Biblical passages and doctrines in a unique way.

