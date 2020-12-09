Chec – The Useful e-Commerce Platform For Sellers to Build & Enhance Their Businesses

Chec e-Commerce Platform is popular among its users for providing powerful tools for plugging e-commerce with freedom and flexibility vesting in the hands of the users. Chec e-commerce platform caters to the needs of designers, developers, and merchants. It comes with a pre-built dashboard for the effective management of products, data, and user account.

Chec Pricing:

Chec pricing ranges between $0 per month to $1749 per month, depending on the plan opted for by the users. Chec pricing is affordable and justifies the features it provides at the same time. Here are the plans:

Standard- $0 per month

Plus- $79 per month

Pro- $249 per month

Rise- $799 per month

Growth- $1749 per month

Chec Demo:

Chec does not offer a demo on how to use its products and different features on its website. However, it offers some detailed projects and examples that could be quite helpful in understanding the various features it offers.

Features:

SDK and Chec API

# Create a useful experience for both web and mobile using the API feature.

# Create e-commerce and checkout experiences using its JavaScript client.

Physical Shipping and Carrier Tracking

# Enable the setting of global shipping zones going down from state to regional level.

# Enables complete control over the tracking process by providing integration with the carrier.

Digital Delivery and Access Window

# Assists in uploading multiple digital files for delivery, the size of which can go up to 4GB per file.

# Set access windows for the digital goods sold by the sellers.

Third-Party Gateways and Currency Support

# Enables connection to multiple payment gateways like PayPal, Razorpay, and many others for secure payments.

# Supports around 24 major currencies making it easier for the seller and buyers to receive and make payments.

