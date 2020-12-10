Air Quality Monitoring System Market – Emerging Markets to Offer High Growth Opportunities

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for the air quality monitoring system market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Expected Monetary Growth:

The global air quality monitoring systems market is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025 from USD 4.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Growth Boosting Factors:

The major factors driving the growth of the air quality monitoring system market include the supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, ongoing initiatives towards the development of environment-friendly industries, increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, rising levels of air pollution, and increasing public awareness related to the environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution.

Market Size Estimation:

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the Air Quality Monitoring System Market. These methods were also used extensively to determine the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

# Product mapping of various manufacturers for each type of air quality monitoring products at the regional and country-level

# Relative adoption pattern of each air quality monitoring product among key end-users at regional and country-level

# Detailed primary research to gather quantitative information related to segments and subsegments at the regional and/or country-level

# Detailed secondary research to gauge prevailing market trends at the regional and/or country-level

Based on end-user, the air quality monitoring system market is segmented into government agencies and academic institutes, commercial and residential users, petrochemical industry, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, smart city authority, and other end users. The government agencies and academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the presence of stringent environmental regulations, rising government investments for effective AQM, and increased installation of AQM stations worldwide.

Data Triangulation:

After arriving at the overall market size-using the market size estimation processes as explained above-the market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides in the air quality monitoring systems market.

Geographically, the AQMS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2019. Factors such as easy accessibility and fast adoption of advanced technologies among key stakeholders and the presence of stringent government regulations for effective pollution monitoring and control are contributing to the large share of the North American region.

Global Leaders:

The major players operating in the Air Quality Monitoring System Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Spectris plc (UK), 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), TSI Incorporated (US), Tisch Environmental (US), and Testo (Germany), among others.

Different Growth Strategies Adopted by Them:

Analysis of the market developments between 2016 and 2019 revealed that several growth strategies such as product launches, enhancements, strategic acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and expansions were adopted by the market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the air quality monitoring systems market. Among these business strategies, product launches, agreements, and partnerships were the most widely adopted growth strategies by the players in the air quality monitoring systems market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) held the leading position in the global air quality monitoring system market. The company possesses a robust AQM portfolio that includes products for ambient gas monitoring, emission monitoring, and particulate monitoring. The company has a strong geographic presence across North America, Europe, APAC, and Africa.

Siemens (Germany) held the second position in the air quality monitoring system market in 2018. The company has a strong AQM product portfolio, a well-established distribution network, and a wide geographic presence across the globe. The company mainly focuses on product launches and partnerships as its key growth strategy to strengthen its position in the global air quality monitoring system market.

