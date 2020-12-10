What is Marketing Automation Software & Market Overview ?

Pune, India, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Marketing automation software systematizes marketing responsibilities, restructures marketing workflows, and assesses the consequences of marketing operations. The software offers a centralized marketing database for all marketing-related data and communications, allowing marketers to build categorized, customized, and appropriate marketing experiences for customers or prospects. These platforms also offer automation features across numerous facets of marketing including email, social media, lead generation, lead management, etc

Marketing automation refers to automating repetitive marketing tasks to save time and get faster results. Marketing automation attained through the combination of technology and precise marketing strategy can lead to personalized customer experience resulting in an increased number of delighted customers. The luring results of perfectly automated marketing activities lure marketers to invest in sophisticated and end-to-end marketing tools. This at times results in over-investment with less effective results. Hence a marketer needs to understand the specific use-case to automate marketing and then compare the marketing automation software based on the use-cases, functionality, feature, and price. A well-thought-out marketing automatization can achieve increased efficiency of marketing campaigns.

A significant constituent of the top marketing automation solution is the delivery of analytics features to regulate the success of the whole campaign across segments and channels. These features evaluate the effect of campaigns on marketing team KPIs and campaign ROI, as well as the effect of campaigns on company revenue.

The Marketing Automation Software market is anticipated to grow up to USD 6.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2024. The growing need for automating repetitive marketing processes, retention of users for business growth, growing demand for tailored marketing, and better predictive lead scoring are some of the major factors likely to drive the growth of this market.

Marketing Automation tool helps enterprises to handle their marketing campaigns efficiently right form content formation, content management to delivery, and lead attribution. Marketing automation solutions also enable businesses to handle the complete lifecycle of marketing channels efficiently across numerous digital mediums which is one of the major factors for acceptance of this software by enterprise globally. Marketing automation tools integrate with Landing Page builders to help businesses attained increased lead generation.

IT and telecom are one of the topmost industries in the acceptance of a marketing automation solution for offering its customers better IT-enabled solutions and services. The vertical is moving over customary marketing methods as rising mobile, cloud, and digitalization trends have opened various channels of delivery to increase the point-of-contact with its customers. This, in turn, has created the demand for Marketing Automation solutions that can help marketers in optimizing their marketing efforts.

North America is likely to have the largest market size in the overall marketing automation market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to be the leading region in terms of accepting the marketing automation solutions The growing demand from businesses to have a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing valuable and relevant content to attract and retain a clearly defined audience, increasing the presence of marketing automation vendors and growing government support are major factors of the market growth during the forecast period.

ABOUT 360QUADRANTS

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Email Marketing, Project Management Software, and Social Media Management Software.