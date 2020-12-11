Scaleup the Restaurant Sales! SpotnEats Upgraded the UberEats Clone 2021 With Advanced Metrics

Miami,FL, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — This COVID-19 pandemic has entirely brought most of the restaurant revenue down in the 2020 market. Since the government started issuing the lockdown orders, people are unable to meet at crowded places. To help the startup restaurants and young entrepreneurs to meet out their business goals in 2021, SpotnEats provides an upgraded UberEats clone script. This acts as a third hand for the restaurant owners to meet their customers directly at their doorstep shortly.

SpotnEats UberEats clone 2021 is an advanced version of a pre-developed UberEats clone script that has been restructured with the latest technologies in the 2020 market. The updated UberEats clone app is restaurant-centric, which simplifies the restaurant workflow and aids them to reach their customer’s expectations timely.

This updated new version will uplift the restaurant sales instantly with the attractive interfaces and user-friendly widgets, that assists the restaurant owners to gain the attention of all aged groups. In this UberEats clone 2021, the features like multiple order management, delivery agent’s service rating, restaurant single dashboard, heat view and meal customization. These key-features seamline the end-players workflow and make them engaged with the service constantly.

“Moving the restaurant business to an online platform is the biggest challenge for the enterpuerns in this post pandemic. Also, choosing the right platform will decide the future of the restaurant business. To make their choice wiser, SpotnEats develop the best-fit online platform for the restaurant owners to manage their business and make their online brand building as easy as pie” said, Spokesperson, SpotnEats. “keeping ourselves updated with the current trends in the market to provide the right solution to the clients. This succurs them to win their competitors and get sustained in the on-demand market”.

Sparkling New Key-features in UberEats Clone 2021:

The dynamic of the on-demand food delivery industry was changing at an unprecedented rate. This brought many new startups into the on-demand food ordering and delivery market space. To get sustained and sparkle out from the others, SpotnEats integrated the following key-features in UberEats clone 2021.

Table reservation option – Customers can either book the food directly to their home or reserve a table to hangout on special occasions.

Multiple order management – Restaurant owners can manage multiple orders at the same time.

Real-time inventory management – Allows the restaurant owners to keep on track with their restaurant’s inventory from anywhere.

In-deep analysis – Let the vendor manage the multi-store restaurants with a deep analysis.

