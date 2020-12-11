Dewatering Equipment Market worth $5.4 billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Dewatering Equipment Market by Type (Sludge (Application (Industrial,Municipal), Technology (Centrifuges, Belt Presses,Filter Presses, Vacuum Filters,Drying Beds,Sludge Lagoons)), Others (Paper, Plastic)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The global dewatering equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2020 to USD 5.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. The market growth is driven by rising environmental awareness and stringent regulatory laws regarding sludge disposal.

Browse 87 market data Tables and 71 Figures spread through 228 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Dewatering Equipment Market by Type (Sludge (Application (Industrial,Municipal), Technology (Centrifuges, Belt Presses,Filter Presses, Vacuum Filters,Drying Beds,Sludge Lagoons)), Others (Paper, Plastic)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025”

♦ Download PDF Brochure – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139515410

The sludge dewatering segment accounted for the largest share of the dewatering equipment market in 2019.

By type, the sludge dewatering segment accounted for the largest share of the dewatering equipment market in 2019. Sludge dewatering process plays a critical role, both economically and operationally, especially when methods of disposal involve heat treatment and landfill disposal. The sludge dewatering process significantly reduces the volume of sludge and increases the solid content. The reduction in volume reduces costs related to treatment and transportation of the sludge. Dry solids content, retention time, type of compounds present, and type and efficiency of the sludge stabilization process are some of the factors that affect the dewatering ability of sludge. Sludge dewatering equipment is the more widely used dewatering equipment in comparison to other dewatering equipment, such as plastic, paper, cloth, mineral tailing, and food. Sludge dewatering equipment led the dewatering equipment market in 2019 and is projected to have a higher demand in the coming years.

The centrifuges accounted for the largest share of the dewatering equipment market in 2019.

By technology, the centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the dewatering equipment market in 2019. Centrifuges separate solids from liquids through sedimentation and centrifugal force. Although there are several types of centrifuges available, the solid bowl decanter type, also known as scroll centrifuge, is most widely used for the dewatering of water and sewage plant sludge. Some of the key factors driving the demand for centrifuges include lower capital cost required in comparison to filter press, minimal requirement of attention by the operator, and compact modular and closed system design that reduces the potential for messy spillage or splashing of sludge or water onto floors.

♦ Request Sample Pages – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139515410

Europe accounted for the largest share in the global dewatering equipment market in 2019

Europe accounted for the largest share of the dewatering equipment market in 2019. This large share can be attributed to the increased sludge production due to the rising urbanization and population along with strict sludge treatment legislation introduced by the European Union. The dewatering equipment market is highly competitive in the European region due to the presence of established players, such as HUBER SE, Veolia Environnement SA, SUEZ, and Aqseptence Group. Stringent European laws on wastewater treatment and reuse of sludge for agriculture purposes are expected to drive the demand for dewatering equipment in the process chain of sludge treatment

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Andritz AG (Austria), Veolia Environnement SA (France), HUBER SE (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi (Italy), Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan), Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (US), SUEZ (France), GEA (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Dewaco Ltd. (Finland), PHOENIX Process Equipment (US), Aqseptence Group (Germany), Flo Trend Systems, Inc. (US), Hiller GmbH (Germany), EMO (France), Kontek Ecology Systems Inc. (Canada), AES Arabia Ltd. (Saudi Arabia), ENCON Evaporators (US), Geofabrics Australasia Pty. Ltd. (Australia), and TenCate Geosynthetics Americas (US) are some of the leading players operating in the dewatering equipment market.

About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com