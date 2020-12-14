Demand for Food Antioxidants is Rising in Emerging Economies

The global food antioxidants market size is estimated to be valued USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. It is estimated to account for 52.4 KT in 2020 and is projected to account for 68.1 KT in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for poultry, changing consumer preferences due to fast-paced lifestyles, and increased need for natural antioxidants in food products is driving the market for food antioxidants during the forecast period.

Though awareness about food antioxidants is low, emerging economies such as China and India are experiencing high industrialization. As these emerging economies grow and attain high disposable income, their demand for food antioxidants is also rising. The APAC region is exhibiting increased demand for prepared and functional foods & beverages, and hence, the region’s food antioxidants market is expected to grow. The demand for food antioxidants is expected to grow at a modest pace in early adopting countries such as Japan, Germany, and at an exponential rate in new & emerging markets such as Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries.

The growing global population is putting more pressure on producers for the manufacture, extraction, and maintenance of scarce resources. High energy prices and rising raw material costs are impacting food prices, thus affecting low-income consumers. Pressure on food supplies is being exacerbated by water shortages, particularly across Africa and Northern Asia. Advances in science and technology are helping in extending the shelf life of foods to a greater extent. The need for marketing food preservatives to the smallest of food & beverage manufacturers will augment the market size.

Key players in this market include Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Kemin Industries, Inc.(US), BASF SE (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), DuPont (US), Frutarom Ltd (Israel), and Barentz Group (Netherlands).

