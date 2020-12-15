Headbanger Sports Provides Customers Ideal Balance of Service and Selection

Palm City, Florida, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Headbanger Sports, better known to fans and loyal customers as HB Sports, has been their best-kept secret for several years now. That secret now is out, and HB Sports’ unique mix of excellent customer service and a peerless selection in inventory is their formula for success. For baseball and softball players across the country, there is only one name in sports equipment, apparel, and accessories, and it’s HB Sports.

Their spotless record of customer satisfaction is no happy accident, and it’s no matter of chance, either. HB Sports accomplishes this with a twofold approach to business. On the one hand, they offer the best selection of softball and baseball equipment in the industry, and on the other hand, they extend unsurpassed service and support to their customers. Their unique model is only bolstered by the efficiency of their eCommerce operation. Because they operate an online store, they are able to service customers around the United States with greater ease.

Their collection of products and brands simply cannot be matched by the competition, and HB Sports consistently delivers, outperforming any attempts to surpass it in breadth. Their collection of gear for both baseball and softball includes both fielding and batting gloves from some of the most coveted makers in the game, from Wilson to Rawlings to Miken, Worth and more. Their collection even features equipment carrying their own name.

In addition to their softball and baseball gloves, they also maintain a huge collection of softball and baseball bats on top of their other equipment. In addition to USSSA softball bats, they also maintain a collection of BBCOR and USA bats, as well as ASA, ISA, NSA, Senior Softball, and other variously approved bat standards (including youth bats) and other equipment. These are all represented by featured brands such as Easton, Louisville Slugger, Miken, DeMarini bats, Worth, and many others.

HB Sports’ online catalog also contains examples of bags, apparel, footwear, sunglasses, baseballs and softballs, and anything else that the conscientious player or team would need to have on hand in the dugout, for practice or for play.

Where HB Sports’ team really creates a difference in the customer experience, though, is in the service they offer. Right out of the gate their commitments to service create a personalized, valuable experience, and they offer free shipping and returns on all standard orders. They also guarantee a personalized shopping experience, just like you would get in a brick and mortar retail store. Customers who shop with them can get a real person on the phone, every time, and have all of their questions answered in order, no matter how involved.

Customers interested in learning more are welcome to visit HB Sports at their website listed above, headbangersports.com, but they are also asked to reach out to HB Sports directly. Comments, questions, and concerns can all be forwarded to their customer service department by calling 315-489-2747 or by sending an email to chris@headbangersports.com.