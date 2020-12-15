As Covid cases in Chennai ebb, Medall chips in by significantly slashing it’s RT-PCR test price

Chennai, India, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Active covid cases and daily case numbers in Chennai as per latest data from Govt. of Tamilnadu and Chennai corporation, continue to drop. Making RT-PCR tests affordable so that those who are not sure of their symptoms can test without hesitation and gain quick clarity will help the current encouraging trend by limiting the spread through early actions. To enable this, Medall Healthcare, one of South India’s largest diagnostics providers, has slashed its RT-PCR test prices in Chennai to Rs.999/- at the center and 1,399 at home. Medall was the largest testing provider of RT PCR tests during the height of the pandemic and has gained immense experience and is known for its’ relatively fast turnaround times. It also unveiled comprehensive Covid test packages that include RT PCR, Chest CT scan and highly specialised blood tests for effective treatment protocols, priced between Rs 4999 and Rs 8999.

Commenting on the rationale, Arjun Ananth, CEO, Medall Healtcare, said, “With vaccines around the corner and cases on the ebb, if we can together pass this phase well, it is better for all of us individually and collectively. Testing early so that one can isolate themselves incase of positive results, is key to limiting the number of cases and for effective pandemic management, as the earlier one identifies and starts taking action, less is the pressure on the healthcare system. Our decision to slash prices at both centers and for home testing is to remove price and convenience as factors from the minds of people and to make this test ubiquitous especially since this is the season when fever symptoms begin to rise. . The comprehensive package is relevant as it helps health professionals make the right assessment early, and avoid later complications.”

About Medall: Medall is India’s fourth largest diagnostics player and among the fastest growing integrated healthcare diagnostics players. With 7000+ customer touch points in 9 states and 70+ districts, 24 NABL accredited labs and 108 ISO Certified Labs, Medall provides both radiology and pathology services under one roof. Medall served over 10 million customers and performed over 30 million tests in 2019. With a strong focus on digitisation and deployment of state-of-the-art technology, Medall is pioneering clinical and technological innovations in Diagnostics. To know more please log on to: https://www.medall.in

