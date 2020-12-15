Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Competitive Analysis, Strategic Initiatives & Regional Estimates, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 15, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Graphene Nanoplatelets Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Graphene Nanoplatelets Market is expected to reach USD 206.0 million by 2025. Graphene Nanoplatelets are also termed as GNPs that comprise small stacks of graphene which can replace nano-clays, carbon fiber, carbon nanotubes, and others mainly in composite applications.

Key Players:

CVD Equipment Corporation

Angstron Materials Inc.

XG Sciences Inc.

ACS Materials LLC

Group NanoXplore Inc.

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Directa Plus PLC

Graphene Laboratories Inc.

Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co. Ltd.

Haydale Graphene Industries Inc.

Applied Graphene Materials Inc.

Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

The Graphene Nanoplatelets Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 37.6% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Rising demand from energy & power and aerospace verticals, high demand from consumers for eco-friendly, effective, strong, and lightweight products, and rising use as a filler in polymer matrices are documented as major factors of Graphene Nanoplatelets industry that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come.In addition, it increases thermal & electrical conductivity and stability and reduces component mass while improving or maintaining properties are another factor that may boost overall market growth in coming years. Graphene Nanoplatelets Market is segmented based on applications and region.

Application Outlook:

Composites

Energy & Power

Conductive Inks & Coatings

composites segment accounted for the largest market share of Graphene Nanoplatelets in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. this may be because of its outstanding electrical, mechanical, and thermal properties and is exclusively used for fabrication of composites. Also, energy & power segment is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Regional Insights:

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of Graphene Nanoplatelets and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of key manufacturers like aircraft industries and high demand from industries like aerospace and automotive. The United States is a major consumer of Graphene Nanoplatelets in the region. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth.

Europe is the third largest region with significant market share. This may be because of raised environmental sustainability by developing hybrid and electric vehicles. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise high demand for enhanced materials in the sectors like consumer electronics, automotive, energy storage, and aerospace. The developing countries like China, Japan, and India are the measure consumers of Graphene Nanoplatelets in the region.

