Around Town Entertainment Takes Top Honor in ‘Best Wedding’ Awards

New York, USA, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Live band supplier, Around Town Entertainment, has been named as a 2021 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest-rated and reviewed wedding professionals.

Around Town Entertainment is a premier, full-service entertainment company specialized in live music entertainment for weddings and a wide variety of events with featured bands and orchestras for all events locally in New York City, Connecticut and New Jersey.

The business was selected as a 2021 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings. The Knot is a leading wedding planning and registry brand. The winners are among the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests.

To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories—including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more—to find the highest rated vendors of the year. These winners represent a tiny percentage of the best of the best wedding professionals.

Voted as one of the best wedding bands in New York City, Around Town Entertainment offers a truly award-winning and magical atmosphere for each NYC event.

The ‘Knot Best of Wedding’ awards comes on the heels of the venture gaining accolades from Best of 2020 by Long Island Brides; Manhattan Bride Best of 2020 and WeddingWire’s Couple’s Choice Awards 2020.

Around Town Entertainment’s elite, talented and studied musicians have toured with some of today’s top artists. They have been featured as artists and musicians in their own right on major records and have graced some of the world’s biggest stages.

Their five spectacular bands comprise the Around Town Band, After Party Band, A-list Band, Altitude Band and the Authority Band. They can also provide classical strings, DJ entertainment, Latin and Jazz ensembles as well as full staging and lighting.

They combine an eclectic mix of classic hits and current top 40 radio favorites to appeal to every guest regardless of their musical taste, age or style. They realize the importance of bringing elegance and balance to each wedding, adjusting the energy as guests are seated so that they can enjoy their conversation and resume dancing after dinner.

A testament to their professionalism is reflected in the 5-star reviews they have received. Maureen and Thomas Price commented: “Thank you for making our wedding such an unforgettable celebration. We knew the second we heard Around Town you were the perfect choice for us. Our friends are still talking about what a fabulous time they had dancing.”

So if you’re planning a wedding and want the perfect entertainment, then visit https://aroundtownent.com/. To learn more or to book a band, call 917 679-8636 or email:media@aroundtownent.com.