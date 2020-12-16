World’s tallest drop tower, slingshot coming to ICON Park summer 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Thrill seekers, adrenaline junkies and theme park buffs, you better hold onto your hats – two brand-new, record-setting attractions are coming to International Drive next summer. ICON Park™ will be the new epicenter for thrills with three of the world’s tallest attractions: ICON Park Slingshot™, ICON Park Drop Tower and Orlando StarFlyer™.

ICON Park Slingshot™

The ICON Park Slingshot™ is the world’s tallest slingshot ride at 300 feet. The two-tower attraction will launch two riders out of an “exploding volcano” approximately 450 feet straight up into the sky and reach speeds of up to 100 mph.

ICON Park Drop Tower

Standing at a daunting 430 feet, the ICON Park Drop Tower is the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower. Thirty riders will be able to embrace the beautiful sites of ICON Park and I-Drive as the tower rotates around the gigantic tower and rises high into the skyline. Once the ride vehicle reaches the top, it’ll tilt forward 30 degrees and face the ground for a brief moment before free falling nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching out over 75mph.

“The Slingshot Group of Companies™ is committed to bringing the biggest thrills to Orlando,” said Ritchie Armstrong, Owner. “We’re very excited to open the world’s tallest slingshot and free-standing drop tower at ICON Park to stand opposite of the Orlando StarFlyer, the world’s tallest swing ride.”

Along with the two new attractions, the Slingshot Group of Companies operates the 450-foot Orlando StarFlyer, the world’s tallest swing ride. With these three record-setting attractions, ICON Park is becoming known as the “land of the giants.”

“ICON Park is constantly growing and expanding our entertainment options for locals and tourists alike,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of ICON Park. “We’re proud to welcome these two record-setting attractions to the Orlando Entertainment District and look forward to the joy and adrenaline they will bring our guests.”

To learn more about the ICON Park Slingshot™ and ICON Park Drop Tower, visit https://www.iconparkslingshot.com.

About the Slingshot Group of Companies™

The Slingshot Group of Companies have been operating Funtime Group amusement rides in Florida since 2000. With locations in popular Florida vacation destinations including Orlando, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach and Panama City Beach, the Slingshot Group of Companies operate the ultimate premier thrill rides including the Slingshot™, The Vomatron™ and Starflyer™. With all locations featuring free admission and free parking, guests will find themselves launching 450 ft at 100 miles per hour, spinning 200 ft at 70 miles per hour or swinging out at 380 ft at 45 miles per hour, minutes after arriving!

The Slingshot Group of Companies will continue to offer more thrills in 2021 with the summer opening of the World’s Tallest Slingshot™ and Drop Tower at Orlando’s ICON Park™ followed in December with the Slingshot™ at Margaritaville Resort Orlando. For more information, contact John Stine at John@Starflyer.com