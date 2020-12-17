Eric Elliott, CEO Founder of VIP Marketing and Craft Creative to be Featured on The SharkPreneur

Charleston, SC, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ — Seth Greene and Kevin Harrington, hosts of the popular business podcast SharkPreneur interviewed CEO/Chief Inspiration Officer of Eric Elliott Charleston, SC-based marketing and creative agencies VIP Marketing and Craft Creative. In the rapid-fire interview session, Greene asked Elliott questions on the most challenging things you deal with in his agency and how he continues to keep his agencies ahead of the curve. Elliott issued a few memorable quotes while making statements such as marketers aren’t marketing anymore, leading Seth Greene to say, “Elliott is a marketer’s marketer.” The insightful episode was full of insight and helpful tips from Elliott and Greene. You can listen to the SharkPreneur podcasts anywhere you listen to your podcasts.

The podcast will go live on Wednesday, December 16th at 9:00am EST.

You can listen to it here:

http://www.marketdominationllc.com/sharkpreneur

YouTube: https://youtu.be/vl502lNftdc

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sharkpreneur/id993002971

About Eric Elliott:

Eric Elliott is a marketing expert and CEO of VIP Marketing and Advertising, a strategic digital and social media agency, and Craft Creative, a national video production and content agency.

Media Contact:

VIP Marketing & Advertising, LLC

Craft Creative LLC.

1019 E. Montague Avenue

North Charleston, SC 29405

Office: 843-760-0707

eric@heyimeric.com